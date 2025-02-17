Top 5 players Patriots should target in 2025 free agency feat. Tee Higgins

Following a dismal 2024 season where they finished with a 4-13 record, the New England Patriots are hoping to turn things around quickly. The Patriots should make big additions this offseason that will make them possible playoff contenders in 2025, even though nobody is expecting them to be in contention for the Super Bowl just yet.

What New England can accomplish during the offseason will ultimately determine how well the team does next season.

The Patriots have $119 million in cap space to spend on new players and add draft picks as the free agency season begins. Let's take a look at a few free agents the team should pursue.

Free agent signings the New England Patriots should target

1) LB Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari of the New York Giants walks off of - Source: Getty

The New England Patriots' need for a dependable pass rusher is likely among their top priorities in free agency. The team found it difficult to pressure opposing quarterbacks this past season.

As a 24-year-old pass rusher with unique potential for the future, New York Giants' Azeez Ojulari should be top of New England's shopping list in March.

In 11 games last season, he recorded 28 tackles, six sacks and one fumble recovery. If the Patriots get him, they won't only be signing the player for what he is now, but also for what he could become in the future. The quick and athletic linebacker has plenty of time to grow and get even better.

2) G Trey Smith

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith - Source: Imagn

New England is among several teams that may gain from employing Trey Smith if he doesn't renew with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason.

The Patriots owned one of the worst offensive line units at the start of the 2024 season. Even though they made some progress over the season, the team still has to find a better player to lead it.

New England could outbid other strong proposals to sign Smith in free agency since it has the most money available in effective cap space ($111.99 million).

3) T Ronnie Stanley

Drake Maye was sacked on 34 occasions in just 13 games in his rookie season and suffered a concussion due to the multiple hits he took. The Patriots must try to prevent that from occurring more frequently next campaign.

Their offensive line problems would take a big step forward if Trey Smith and Ronnie Stanley were added this offseason. Stanley would be an immediate improvement on Vederian Lowe, who gave up 71 pressures and 11 sacks in the last two seasons.

4) WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins is one of the top free agents projected to be available in 2025. He has the stature, quickness and catch range that the New England Patriots offense missed the previous season.

Any team that wants Higgins this summer is likely aware that he won't be cheap, but New England has the funds to make a strong push for him because of its cap room.

5) CB Carlton Davis

Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III - Source: Imagn

A possible target for the Patriots' secondary in the run-up to the 2025 season is Carlton Davis, who just finished a successful season with the Detroit Lions.

Davis recorded 56 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions and 11 passes defended in 13 games played during the 2024 season. If he signs, he will be another elite option opposite Christian Gonzalez.

