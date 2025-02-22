Top 5 players Raiders should target in 2025 free agency feat. Aaron Jones

Following the appointment of experienced head coach Pete Carroll in January, the Las Vegas Raiders are beginning yet another new process. The organization also boasts an experienced team builder in general manager John Spytek, who has previously scouted and assisted in developing players for Super Bowl-winning sides like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders have hope for the near future with leaders like Carroll and Spytek who understand what it takes to succeed.

The first course of action for the Raiders this offseason is to address roster issues. And they will get the opportunity to start doing that once the open market begins in March.

Here, we'll examine potential free agents the organization should try to sign before the 2025 campaign begins.

Free agents the Raiders should attempt to sign

#1. QB Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in quarterback limbo since they let Derek Carr leave. It is, therefore, not surprising that the organization has reportedly expressed interest in Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold.

Darnold is anticipated to be in high demand when the free agency window opens after he helped the Vikings to a 14-3 season in 2024.

Given that Darnold is anticipated to receive a three-year deal worth approximately $120 million, the Raiders may decide to sign the former first-round pick due to their pressing need for a top quarterback.

#2. RB Aaron Jones

Running back Aaron Jones of the Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

To fix their diabolical rushing attack, the Las Vegas Raiders should also look to sign another Minnesota Vikings player, running back Aaron Jones. The 30-year-old veteran registered 1,138 yards and five touchdowns last season, showing that he still has plenty of oil left in his engine.

It wouldn't be surprising if the Raiders made an investment to bring that balanced productivity to their home stadium next season, especially if they also sign Sam Darnold, who enjoyed some level of success with Jones in Minnesota's offense.

#3. CB Charvarius Ward

Cornerback Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Raiders are well-positioned to sign some of the best defensive players this offseason, and since Charvarius Ward is probably looking for a new team, it should be an easy decision for Las Vegas.

The Raiders would benefit greatly from having a veteran like Ward on the team's defense since the 28-year-old cornerback can help stabilize and unify a disintegrating defensive unit.

Despite having a poor 2024 season, Ward has an established reputation as a dependable cornerback, and he should easily improve Las Vegas' young defensive backroom.

#4. OT Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson - Source: Getty

To improve their offensive output, the Raiders must fix their offensive line, which has been an area of weakness for a long time.

Since Alaric Jackson has been a dependable member of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line in recent seasons, acquiring him in free agency might give Las Vegas' offensive line an urgent boost in 2025.

Jackson, who is only 26 years old and gave up just three sacks last season, provides a blend of youth and experience that should fit perfectly with Las Vegas' goals for the future.

#5. WR Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

The Raiders may try to sign a veteran wide receiver in free agency since they need to find a method to provide their quarterback next season with some better offensive weapons.

Chris Godwin was a consistent 1,000-yard receiver and one of the league's top players in his position before an injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

Godwin, who was on track for a career season last year, should have fully recovered in time for the Raiders to have him for the full season if he is signed in free agency.

