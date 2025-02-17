Top 5 players Steelers should target in 2025 free agency feat. D.J. Reed

The Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended in the wild-card round after losing 28-14 to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Now that the free agency season is approaching, the franchise is ready for fresh opportunities.

The Steelers clearly need to add players to their roster, and there are many elite players available in free agency that may significantly improve the squad in 2025. In this piece, we'll examine five free agent additions Pittsburgh needs to make before the 2025 campaign.

Free agent signings the Pittsburgh Steelers should target

1) WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton of the New York Giants - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in dire need of wide receiver assistance this offseason. Darius Slayton would be an ideal option for Pittsburgh, given that he is set to enter free agency after the New York Giants declined to extend his contract last offseason.

In 16 games, Slayton caught 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns at the end of the 2024 season, bringing his career total to 259 catches, 3,897 yards, and 21 touchdowns in 92 outings. He will be a formidable threat in the Steelers' passing offense, alongside George Pickens, because of the combined size and speed.

2) S Talanoa Hufanga

NFL: San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga - Source: Imagn

Talanoa Hufanga might be the answer the Steelers need to solve their safety issues this offseason. Hufanga has had trouble staying fit after his stellar 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers, which included All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. But being only 25, he should be able to succeed in Pittsburgh if he joins.

3) CB D.J. Reed

D.J. Reed of the New York Jets - Source: Getty

After a few successful seasons with the New York Jets, cornerback D.J. Reed appears to be the top CB option on the open market this year. He has recorded 50 pass breakups in 101 games during his seven-year career.

Given how much Pittsburgh depends on their CBs in closed coverages, Reed would fit in with their defense. They could strengthen their defense and preserve their tough defensive style if they partner him with the up-and-coming Joey Porter Jr.

4) RB Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Najee Harris will become a free agent this offseason, but the Steelers can decide not to re-sign him in 2025. Instead, the team may sign Nick Chubb, a running back for the Cleveland Browns, if they choose to let go of Harris this offseason.

Even though Chubb doesn't appear to be the same player he was a couple of years ago due to two serious injuries, the 29-year-old running back might be a great high-risk, high-reward addition to the Steelers.

The Steelers would take a little risk by signing Chubb to a short-term contract with no big guaranteed money, and Pittsburgh would reap the benefits if he could return to his previous level of play.

5) DL D.J. Jones

NFL: Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones - Source: Imagn

Over his three seasons with the Denver Broncos, D.J. Jones started 48 of 51 games and recorded 122 tackles, nine pass breakups, 11 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, five sacks, and three fumble recoveries.

It is unclear if the Broncos would re-sign the veteran defensive tackle, who is now set to hit free agency next month. Jones can flourish as an imposing presence on the interior of the Steelers defensive line, so they should try to sign him if he's available.

Jones is obviously still a good defensive lineman, but Pittsburgh may decide to or not to pursue him based on his asking price eventually.

