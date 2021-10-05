Top 5 plays from Sunday Night Football ft. Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson

From Lamar Jackson to Aaron Rodgers, NFL fans were spoilt for choice when it came to fabulous plays. Some involved great catches, while others featured rare elusiveness. Some quarterbacks ran in for touchdowns, while others threw dimes to their wide receivers. Here are some of the best plays of the weekend.

Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers created some formidable plays

#1 - Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown for a 49 Yard Touchdown

Against the Denver Broncos, Lamar Jackson had a terrific game. He threw for more than 300 yards and the highlight was his throw to Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown.

That particular touchdown was not just due to Lamar Jackson though. Once Jackson launched the ball, Marquise Brown showed tremendous agility to catch it flying in midair. It was terrific all round for the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever Lamar Jackson bombs one and Marquise Brown lays out for an outstanding touchdown catch. What a play. Lamar Jackson bombs one and Marquise Brown lays out for an outstanding touchdown catch. What a play. https://t.co/dDcskJzVs1

#2 - DeAndre Carter Kickoff Return Touchdown

There is tremendous joy in watching a player go coast to coast. DeAndre Carter scored against the Atlanta Falcons by receiving the ball in the end zone and showing great skill to avoid everybody and return the ball for a Washington touchdown.

#3 - Taysom Hill breaks Tackles to score Touchdown

Taysom Hill scored for the New Orleans Saints against the New York Giants by breaking tackles left, right and center. He broke a total of 7 tackles to successfully score a touchdown.

#4 - Ben Roethlisberger to Diontae Johnson for a 46 Yard Touchdown

The purported demise of Ben Roethlisberger has been greatly exaggerated. He is not playing as well as he has before, but he is by no means an average quarterback. His pass to Diontae Johnson allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to score their first touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Bob Pompeani @KDPomp Ben Roethlisberger 400th career TD to Diontae Johnson 7-0. First drive points Ben Roethlisberger 400th career TD to Diontae Johnson 7-0. First drive points https://t.co/ltqTaSkjs5

#5 - Aaron Rodgers' brilliant Rushing Touchdown

Finally, there is Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers' first loss feels like such a long time ago now. Aaron Rodgers played well all game, consistently getting first downs and putting the Green Bay Packers in a position to score.

However, Aaron Rodgers did not leave the scoring duties just to his receivers. In one play, he shaped to throw, saw a lane open up in front of him and one of the best throwers of the ball decided he had enough space to take off. Aaron Rodgers did just that to cap a magnificent touchdown for the Green Bay Packers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

