NFL: Top 5 pocket quarterbacks in 2021

Pure pocket quarterbacks are a dying breed in the NFL. With offensive lines seemingly getting worse and more expensive every season, teams would rather have a quarterback who can extend plays with his feet.

Nevertheless, there are still some quarterbacks that dominate while being limited to sitting in the pocket. Here are the top five pocket quarterbacks in the NFL.

Best pocket quarterbacks in the NFL

#1 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the face of a bygone era. Back when Brady was a rookie, almost every team in the league was playing with a pocket quarterback. But today, he is an exception.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion dominates games by reading defenses, changing play calls and avoiding difficult down-and-distance situations pre-snap. Brady will side-step pressure or give himself up for a sack long before moving outside the pocket or rushing for a first down.

20 years into his career, Brady is coming off a season in 2020 where he had his second-highest total of touchdowns with 40.

#2 - Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger has always been like Brady's little brother since he came into the league. He is slightly more energetic with his throws and his personality, but tends to lose when he faces Brady.

For better or worse, Roethlisberger is the definition of a gunslinging pocket quarterback of yore. That said, when the veteran finds his rhythm, no defense can stop him.

#3 - Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is unafraid to dive for a first down or a touchdown when the opportunity presents itself, but he still primarily operates from inside the pocket. Now with the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay, Stafford will be shaking up some quarterback rankings this season.

Last season on a defense-first football team, Stafford threw for over 4000 yards and 26 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. This year, Stafford should realistically beat his career-best mark of 32 touchdown passes that he achieved in 2015.

#4 - Matt Ryan

Like Stafford, Matt Ryan will scramble for a few yards or first down in a critical situation, but he does most of his work from the pocket.

Ryan made it to the Super Bowl in 2016 with Kyle Shanahan, where he lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That same year, he won the NFL MVP award.

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a season where they finished with a 4-12 record. The team's defense has been a major letdown and it was the offense that helped the team record a few victories.

#5 - Kirk Cousins

Typically, ranking Kirk Cousins as one of the top five in anything is too high. However, in a dying breed, there are only so many top players to choose from.

Cousins has had an up-and-down career, but he has thrown for 25 or more touchdowns in each of the last six seasons. He had his best season in 2020, throwing 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

If the Green Bay Packers lose Aaron Rodgers this season, Kirk Cousins will be the best quarterback in the NFC North in 2021. This year could be his best shot to make a deep playoff run and repay the Vikings' faith in him.