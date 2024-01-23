Top 5 QBs with largest hand size in NFL history ft. Jim Druckenmiller, Dak Prescott and more

In the NFL, the hand measurements of a quarterback are significant. Generally, signal-callers with large hands tend to have a better grip on the football. Many even consider hand size to be more important than height when it comes to quarterbacks, however, that is an endless debate.

Here, we take a look at the NFL quarterbacks with the largest hand measurements on record.

5 NFL QBs with the largest hand sizes

Late Baltimore Ravens QB Ryan Mallett

Tied #4. Ryan Mallett (Handspan - 10.75 inches)

Ryan Mallett was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, spending most of his career as a backup.

Sadly, Mallet passed away on June 27, 2023, aged 35, in an apparent drowning at a beach in Florida.

Tied #4. Ryan Fitzpatrick (Handspan - 10.75 inches)

Ryan Fitzpatrick played 17 seasons in the big league. He had stints with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and the then-Washington Football Team before retiring on June 2, 2022.

Apart from his massive handspan, Fitzpatrick stood at 6-foot-2 and weighed 228 pounds.

Tied #2. Cody Kessler (Handspan - 10.88 inches)

Cody Kessler was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2016 draft. The quarterback also played one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018 before joining the New England Patriots the following season.

After spending three years as a free agent, Kessler announced his retirement in Oct. 2022.

Tied #2. Dak Prescott (Handspan - 10.88 inches)

Dak Prescott was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft and has since been the starting quarterback for the franchise. The three-time Pro Bowler has led the team to the postseason on five occasions but never reached the NFC Championship game.

In the 2023 season, Prescott steered Dallas to the NFC East title, but the Cowboys suffered a rather humiliating defeat to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card round.

#1. Jim Druckenmiller (Handspan - 11.25 inches)

Jim Druckenmiller holds the record for the largest handspan of any quarterback to play in the NFL. He was picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 1996 draft.

After a two-year sojourn in San Francisco, Druckenmiller spent one season with the Miami Dolphins. He was also a member of the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad in 2003 but never made it to their final roster.