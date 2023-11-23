Top 5 quarterbacks in New York Jets history, feat. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' presence allowed the Jets to start the season at a level seldom recorded in franchise history. As of Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 23), the team has slipped back into its quarterback carousel mode once again. With the Jets at their lowest point of 2023, here's a look back at the fondest memories for the organization at the position, now updated with Aaron Rodgers.

#5 - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v New York Giants

Aaron Rodgers has barely played a snap for the franchise, but the Jets already have a new entry in their top-five quarterback ranking. The attention paid to the Jets without Rodgers would have been nearly zero. However, with Aaron Rodgers now on the team, they've become a daily topic for sports talk shows around the country.

In August, with Hard Knocks at its peak, the team won over much of the mainstream audience, and they became, at least, unconscious backers of the brand. It usually takes seasons of effort for those such transitions to take effect.

Even the rise of the Chiefs took the rise of Alex Smith and then Patrick Mahomes to take the league by storm in the way the Jets managed to at the start of the Aaron Rodgers era.

Also, with so much trouble at the position in franchise history, the bar isn't exactly sky-high. This spot is a rental, so the quarterback needs to have a quality season in 2024 to maintain his grip here.

#4 - Brett Favre

Brett Favre at NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement

It likely kills Aaron Rodgers to be listed second to Brett Favre once again on the quarterback rankings, but it's the truth. For all of the buzz that Rodgers' addition has generated, it hasn't resulted in any production on the field. Favre not only played an entire year for the franchise, but he went 9-7 with the outfit, delivering a rare record over .500.

In the first half of the year, the Jets were the team to beat in the AFC, delivering a dream-like sequence of good vibes for the fanbase. While he finished his lone season with 22 touchdowns and 22 interceptions, he gave the fanbase a season that is still being talked about today.

#3 - Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez at Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets

Butt fumble aside, Mark Sanchez got the team as close to becoming a dynasty as anyone. In 2009 and 2010, the Jets went a combined 20-12, reaching back-to-back AFC championships on Sanchez's watch. Had the team managed to win for just a few more quarters in both seasons, the Jets might be looked at entirely differently as a franchise.

He went 33-29 with the team in his time as a starter, throwing for 68 touchdowns and 69 interceptions. Few AFC East quarterbacks can say they had success with Tom Brady at the height of his power, but Sanchez did just that.

#2 - Vinny Testaverde

Vinny Testaverde (left) at University of Miami

Quarterbacks are remembered for winning, and Vinny Testaverde is remembered fondly for excellence in the brief time he spent with the Jets. He delivered three seasons above .500 and even threw up some impressive stats along the way. In 1998, he went 12-1 and threw for 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In 2000, he went 9-7, and then in 2001, he went 10-6. Availability was an issue for him, but when he stayed around, the team won more times than not.

#1 - Joe Namath

Joe Namath at Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

When one wins a franchise their only Super Bowl, their production for the rest of their career doesn't really matter. Joe Namath won the Super Bowl with the franchise in 1968, going 11-3. He then brought the team back to the playoffs the following season with a 10-4 record where they lost in the divisional round.

Since then, no other Jets quarterback has even reached a Super Bowl. Of course, from 1970 onward, Namath would never return to the playoffs. However, any quarterback's accomplishments from 1968 still being talked about is a unique accomplishment in itself.