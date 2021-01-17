Top 5 Quarterbacks who have the most passing yards in NFL 2020/21

You could make a strong case that this current incantation of NFL quarterback talent is one of the most skilled in history: there's Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, Wilson, Rogers, Herbert, Brees, Watson, the list goes on. Each player unique; each with a different set of attributes, so to answer the question of 'which one is best?' is a tricky and ultimately subjective pursuit. But, we can certainly tell you which quarterback threw for the most yards in 2020-21 and that counts for something, right? So read on, because the list may just surprise you...

5 quarterbacks who have the most passing yards in the NFL (2020/21)

(In descending order)

#5 Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (4544 yards)

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

In with an outside shot at league MVP, Buffalo's Josh Allen has provided fans with some mouthwatering displays this year and, with the Bills bang in form and still in contention for a trip to the Super Bowl, it's doubtful we've seen the last of the all-action quarterback just yet.

Me: Stop over thinking everything



Also me: Josh Allen is the closest to the trophy AND he’s the only one wearing a hat which is probably a Super Bowl Champs hat pic.twitter.com/leGBU1mUeb — JJ Calabrese (@JJ_Calabrese) January 14, 2021

Anyone who has watched Allen play this year will know that he's much more than just a pocket passer: at a mighty 1.96m in height (the same as Cam Newton and Big Ben Roethlisberger) he can be incredibly difficult to bring down when he decides to carry the dingus; something that's helped the former product to 421-yards on the ground, and 8 touchdowns in 2020.

It's easy to get caught up in all this and start to think of Josh Allen as being "Cam Newton 2," but his passing game is even more impressive: Allen threw for the 5th most yards in the NFL this season, chalking up 4,544-yards and 37-touchdowns.

Advertisement

#4 Matt Ryan - Atlanta Falcons (4581 yards)

Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Chargers

The Falcons didn't exactly have a year to remember: with the head coach, Dan Quinn at the helm they went 0-5 to start the year. His replacement, Raheem Morris (former Falcons' defensive coordinator) got off to a decent start but finished the year 0-5, leaving Atlanta bottom of the NFC South with a 4-12 losing record. Tough times.

If one was to simply check out QB, Matt Ryan's stats on the year, though, one could be forgiven for thinking that the Falcons were absolutely on fire. Even without star-wideout, Julio Jones for a large portion, the Boston College graduate threw for 4,581-yards and 26 'tuddies.'

Advertisement

6+ minutes of scoring touchdowns.



We look back at all of our touchdowns from the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/eFOpVzHJ0d — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 13, 2021

-- As a Saints fan, it pains me to admit this, but -- if Atlanta can get their running game back into shape (Todd Gurley lll seems a waning force) and get Julio Jones back alongside Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan still has the arm and offensive weapons capable of leading his team to better days.

#3 Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4770 yards)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

A man who needs no introduction, Tom Brady has enjoyed a fine first season with Tampa Bay, and it's not over yet: only a tough encounter tomorrow night versus division rivals, New Orleans stands in the way of Brady and a trip to the NFC conference championship.

Advertisement

The two tests against New Orleans this year proved tough for Brady. In 120 minutes of football, the former Pat threw for just 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, but he's done well against most of the other teams, winding back the clock in many senses. With Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown running routes, Brady threw for 4,633-yards in his shiny Buccaneers uniform; his best return in terms of yardage since 2015 (4,770-yards with Patriots). Brady also registered an outstanding 40 touchdown passes on the year, which is his best total since 2007!

If Tampa Bay's number 12 can get going against New Orleans tomorrow, they will have themselves a chance at the W in the Bayou; make no mistake about it.

#2 Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (4740 yards)

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

Admit it, you thought he would be at number one, didn't you? After sitting out the Chiefs' final game versus the Chargers, reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes could only chalk up 4,740-yards, and 38 touchdown passes in 2020-21, leaving him in 2nd place on the list (I'm sure he won't mind too much).

Mahomes did guide his Chiefs team to the top of the AFC West, and the number one seed in the AFC conference, meaning Andy Reed's team has been able to heal up, rest up, and focus on preperation for tomorrow evening's big test against the Cleveland Browns.

Not too shabby.

#1 Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans (4823 yards)

Advertisement

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

This may come as a surprise to some, but Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson led the way in passing-yardage in the NFL this season, tallying up 4,823-yards of airmail. The talented Clemson University graduate had to achieve the feat the hard way: Texans' offensive line was lightweight at best (Watson was sacked 49 times; that's one less than Eagles' QB, Carson Wentz!), and he had to do it without possibly the NFL's best receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, too (traded to Arizona Cardinals).

The Texans failed to give their QB the weapons he needed on offense and struggled to a 4-12 finish in the AFC South. As a result, there are now rumors that Watson, who just penned a multi-million-dollar contract in the offseason, is looking for a transfer.

REPORT: Deshaun Watson has “no plans” to return to the Houston Texans



He gone? 😲 https://t.co/XrVbC6glTO — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2021

Despite a subpar year for the Texans as a whole, Watson shone, and whatever uniform he ends up donning for the 2021-22 campaign, he must be considered one of the NFL's elite QBs; the stats don't lie.