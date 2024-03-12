Top 5 RB free agents still left on day 2 of NFL's legal tampering period feat. J.K. Dobbins and more 

The legal tampering period started on Monday. It marked the beginning of the de facto NFL free agency. Running backs like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler were able to secure new agreements with teams, but there are still several top backs available on the free-agency market.

The best running backs who failed to land contracts with other teams on Monday included Aaron Jones and Derrick Henry. According to reports, on Tuesday, Henry agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens and Jones partnered with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year deal.

The top running backs that are still available to be picked up as free agents as of Tuesday are listed below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top RB NFL free agents left in 2024

#5, Cordarrelle Patterson

Cordarrelle Patterson was a regular for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 and 2022, recording nearly 150 carries on average in both years. However, he became significantly less important to the team after the Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the first round of the 2023 draft.

It's unknown which team will be interested in Patterson, but it's hard to imagine him signing a hefty contract on his next contract, wherever he ends up.

Expand Tweet

#4, D'Onta Foreman

D'Onta Foreman produces in a decent capacity whenever he gets the chance, yet he frequently switches teams. He is once again a free agent this year.

Foreman averaged 59 running yards and 14 carries per game in seven Chicago Bears games in 2023. He can still be a valuable free-agent asset for an NFL team that needs a reliable No. 3 rusher.

Expand Tweet

#3, Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott proved to be a reliable worker in the backfield in 2023, even though his team, the New England Patriots, had a terrible season.

Elliott played in every game for New England, recording 642 running yards and three touchdowns. He gained 955 yards in total and five touchdowns while also leading the squad in catches with 51.

Elliott joined the Patriots late in August because of his low market value. He has likely now shown that he still has some juice left in his barrel. A competitive team like the Houston Texans or Baltimore Ravens could find him to be an enticing free-agent option.

Expand Tweet

#2, A.J. Dillon

The Green Bay Packers selected A.J. Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. Many thought he would be groomed to become the team's RB1, but he couldn't surpass Aaron Jones in that role.

There's potential for Dillon to join another team as its primary short-yardage rusher. It seems like he might benefit from signing a short-term deal to showcase his skills before he could secure a bigger contract after the 2024 season.

Reports suggest that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in Dillon. They likely see him as an addition to improve their rushing game.

Expand Tweet

#1, J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins’ Achilles tendon injury from last season is likely to have a negative impact on his value in the free-agency market.

Dobbins appears to be recovering well, so there's a chance he may opt for a one-year deal with another team in 2024 with hopes of securing a lucrative contract in 2025, provided he can return to his pre-injury form.