Top 5 RBs with most touchdowns in Super Bowl history feat. Emmitt Smith

The Super Bowl is the biggest stage of the NFL season and gives players an opportunity to significantly build their legacies. The running back position can find their quickest path to do so by getting into the end zone and helping their teams win. Here are the five running backs in NFL history who have scored the most total touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Most TDs in Super Bowl history by a RB

Emmitt Smith

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

4 players tied with 4 TDs

Trending

Roger Craig

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Roger Craig scored four touchdowns across his three Super Bowl appearances with the San Francisco 49ers and won a ring in all three of them. He is one of the most underrated players from their dynastic run and was versatile on offense, including those four touchdowns being split evenly between rushing and receiving.

Thurman Thomas

Thurman Thomas was one of the best overall players for the Buffalo Bills in the 1990's decade that infamously won four consecutive AFC Championships, but failed to win a ring in any of them. He did score four touchdowns in those four appearances, all of which were on the ground.

James White

James White sometimes gets forgotten when reflecting upon the legendary New England Patriots dynasty that lasted two decades, but he was a key piece to their success. He was on the roster for three of their Super Bowl appearances and scored four touchdowns during those three games, including one receiving touchdown.

Franco Harris

Franco Harris was a staple of the Pittsburgh Steelers' dominat run through the 1970s when they won four rings in a six-year span. He was on the roster for all four of them and combined to rush for four touchdowns in those games. He was also named the MVP for one of them.

#1 - Emmitt Smith - 5 TDs

Emmitt Smith is clearly one of the greatest running backs in NFL history as he holds many records for the position, including being the all-time leading rusher for yards and touchdowns. The prime of his career included winning three rings with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990s in what is considered to be one of the best overall teams ever.

His dominance in their rushing attack was one of the biggest reasons why, including winning four rushing titles and being selected as an All-Pro five times. He also scored five rushing touchdowns across his three Super Bowl appearances and was named the MVP of the game in one of them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.