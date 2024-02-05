Top 5 richest wives and girlfriends of NFL stars feat. Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are the two teams that will square off in this year's NFL postseason finale. The highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2024 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium.

Ahead of the Chiefs-49ers clash in Las Vegas, there's been a lot of buzz around Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, attending the showdown. The pop music icon is expected to leave her final show in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday and travel back to the U.S. for the big game.

Amid Swift's busy schedule and work, fans have been curious whether she is the wealthiest partner of a current or former NFL star.

A look at the 5 richest wives and GFs of NFL stars

Tied #4. Ciara

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson (L) with his wife Ciara

As per reports, Russell Wilson's wife Ciara is worth $20 million. The Denver Broncos quarterback has been married to the singer since 2016.

Wilson and Ciara have three children together: Sienna, Win and Amora. The NFL star is also the stepfather to Ciara's eldest son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

Tied #4. Ashley Manning

Peyton Manning's wife, Ashley Manning, is reportedly worth around $20 million. She has made a fortune through her career as a real estate agent. Furthermore, Ashley is also a minority owner of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.

Peyton and Ashley married in 2001, and the couple welcomed twin boys, Marshall and Mosley, 10 years later.

#3. Hailee Steinfeld

According to reports, Hailee Steinfeld is worth a mammoth $22 million. She has made her wealth through her acting career.

Steinfield has reportedly been dating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen since May 2023.

#2. Kerry Washington

Multiple reports suggest that Kerry Washington is worth a mammoth $50 million. She is considered one of the finest actresses in Hollywood.

Washington has been married to former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha. The couple married in 2013 and have two children together. Washington is also the stepmother to Asomugha's daughter, Anaiya, from a previous relationship.

#1. Taylor Swift

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Taylor Swift is reportedly worth a staggering $1.1 billion and is by far and away the richest partner of an NFL star. The 12-time Grammy winner made most of her wealth through her music career.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went public with their relationship in October 2023. The couple's connection has become the talk of the town in the football community.