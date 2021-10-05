Top 5 Rob Gronkowski moments off the field that left us in splits

Rob Gronkowski never fails to entertain, whether on the field or off the field. From eye-catching, well-taken catches, to his famous spiking of the ball, we like them all. Gronk has always been good value for money and he has been involved in numerous memorable off-the-field incidents as well. We look at some of the best moments involving Rob Gronkowski away from the football field.

Rob Gronkowski's hilarious off-field shenanigans

#1 - Tom Brady's jersey is stolen, again

After Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady's jersey was stolen from the locker room. It was eventually recovered and Tom Brady decided to show it off to the fans at Fenway Park. Little did he know that Rob Gronkowski would sneak behind him and make off with it. Thankfully, the "stolen" jersey returned much quicker this time when Tom Brady "tackled" Gronk into submission.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Rob Gronkowski 'steals' Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey during a ceremony at the Red Sox game. Brady tackles him down. Rob Gronkowski 'steals' Tom Brady's Super Bowl Jersey during a ceremony at the Red Sox game. Brady tackles him down. https://t.co/p986yUupLY

#2 - Gronk cradles five Lombardi trophies

Rob Gronkowski has caught many a football from Tom Brady without dropping them. But he decided to go the whole hog with the Lombardi trophies, by cradling five trophies in his arms at the same time. He nearly dropped them, but in true Gronk fashion, clutched them right before they fell.

#3 - Gronkenstein wins our hearts

Monsters are supposed to be scary, unless it is Rob Gronkowski dressing up as one. Gronk dressed as Frankenstein for a good cause when he visited pediatric patients during Halloween. While the way he looked gave us quite the chuckle, the cause he dressed for brought a tear to the eye.

#4 - Peak parade Gronk

While we have looked to Tom Brady for most Super Bowl wins, there is no doubt that the fun really started in the parade with Rob Gronkowski. There was nothing he could not pull off. Sometimes he himself had to be pulled back when he wanted to high-five everyone in the vicinity from a moving vehicle.

#5 - "Yo Soy Fiesta"

Finally, who can ever forget Rob Gronkowski's legendary words, "Yo Soy Fiesta". We don't know if it is grammatically correct, and neither should you. Gronk decided he needed to speak Spanish when giving an interview to ESPN Deportes and described himself thus, which literally translates to "I am Party".

We quite agree on that part, to be honest with you. Rob Gronkowski is forever the 'Party'. And we have a feeling that it's just getting started.

