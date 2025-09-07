Top 5 Shilo Sanders practice squad landing spots explored as Deion Sanders’ son reimagines NFL dream feat. Steelers

Shilo Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent during the 2025 NFL season. The brother of Shedeur Sanders and son of Deion Sanders was competing for a roster spot to potentially add depth to their defensive backs.

The rookie was cut following their final preseason game, possibly due to him throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson and being ejected. He is now looking for a new team, likely as a practice squad option for now. Here are five of his top landing spots that make the most sense following Week 1 kick off.

Shilo Sanders landing spots in 2025 after Bucs cut

Shilo Sanders

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints could be looking to add more defensive backs after Tyrann Mathieu retired during the 2025 NFL offseason. They are also a rebuilding team that lacks talent as compared to the rest of the league, so adding Sanders makes sense for their current situation.

#2 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns already added one of Deion Sanders' sons when they drafted Shedeur Sanders this year. They could potentially add another one in Shilo Sanders now that he is available again as a free agent. They lost Juan Thornhill during the offseason, so they may be looking to improve their depth on the back end.

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with superstar safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the offseason, creating a potential need in their defensive secondary. Rumors have circled that they could be interested in Shilo Sanders, partially due to his reported relationship with one of their scouts, Kelvin Fisher.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively weak at their safety position, where Sanders primarily lines up. It's no secret that Jerry Jones has a connection to Coach Prime, who was a former player for the franchise and was even considered to fill their head coach opening this year. Their relationship could have a role in the rookie finding a new team.

#5 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have one of the weakest safety duos in the entire NFL, with Will Harris and Quan Martin currently their expected starters. They lost Jeremy Chinn during the offseason and lack overall depth in the position. Sanders could potentially be a future option for them if they decide to sign him to their practice squad and develop him.

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

