The most anticipated event of the football season is the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl brings more than just the excitement of the game; there are the commercials. The once dreaded commercials bring on a whole new level of competition for the funniest best commercials.

The Super Bowl commercials have become their own tradition, with some people tuning into the game purely for the commercials. It is an opportunity for brands to throw everything they have to grab millions of viewers' attention.

The top 5 Super Bowl commercials of all time:

#5 Apple (1984)

Apple changed the face of advertising by presenting innovative products and a whole new blueprint for creating ads. Rather than the typical star-studded performers to appeal to the crowds, they introduced their new Macintosh computer with a George Orwell 1984 theme.

The movieesque commercial presented a young athlete demolish a Big Brother screen in the middle of a dystopian rally. The commercials made waves, and now many commercials feature similar outlines that are more modern.

Today in 1984: Apple introduced the Macintosh computer with this iconic Super Bowl XVII commercial. pic.twitter.com/v6tBN4pFIx — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

A Super Bowl commercial that not only features a star-studded cast but has the ultimate stars. Michael Jordan and Larry Bird hash it out over a Big Mac. Quite the scandal. Mcdonald's featured two beloved basketball stars on air during the season's biggest football game.

(1993) 26 years ago today, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird played 'HORSE' in this CLASSIC McDonald's commercial during the Super Bowl. 🎬 pic.twitter.com/tSRT43Asw3 — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 31, 2019

#3 Pepsi: Cindy Crawford (1992)

Pepsi represents one of the classic and most awaited Super Bowl commercials. Pepsi brought on renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford coming out of a red Lamborghini in a white swimsuit. It became an instant classic. The Super Bowl commercial became so popular that Crawford featured in another commercial ten years later, but this time, she is seen climbing out of an SUV with two kids in the back.

.@Pepsi’s ad shows past #SuperBowl ad stars, including @CindyCrawford, who first appeared in a Pepsi Super Bowl spot in 1992.That ad placed second #AdMeter. pic.twitter.com/Oq9K4ATvzo — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 5, 2018

Cindy Crawford recreates classic Pepsi ad with son Presley Gerber for Super Bowl 52 https://t.co/o9nGDHSpQJ pic.twitter.com/eByiB1rVeC — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 14, 2018

Advertisement

#2 Snickers- Betty White (2010)

Snickers' most famous catchphrase, "you're not you when you're hungry" was born in a 2010 Super Bowl commercial featuring 88-year-old Betty White. The Golden Girl star was seen getting slammed through the mud during a football game.

During the huddle, a teammate says, "Mike, you're playing like Betty White out there!" a friend steps onto the screen and gives White a snickers bar, and after a bite, she turns into a jacked quarterback, becoming Snickers' most viral commercial.

I still love this Betty White Snickers commercial. 😂



#HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/h5fyEBeQOf — Cameron Grant (@ImCoolCam101) January 17, 2021

#1 Coca-Cola - Mean Joe Greene (1980)

The Coca-Cola ad featuring NFL legend mean Joe Greene has become the most famous and all-time classic Super Bowl commercial. A nine-year-old fan offers the meanest footballer a coke bottle and reduces the toughest man into a giant sweet smile.