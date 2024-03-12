Top 5 TE free agents left after day 1 of NFL's legal tampering period feat. Mike Gesicki, Logan Thomas and more

There wasn't much movement in the TE market on Day 1 of the NFL's legal tampering period. A handful of pass catchers are on new teams, and they'll be looking to contribute in the upcoming season.

This article will highlight the top tight ends available following the Day 1 signings. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Top TE NFL free agents left in 2024

Here's a look at the top tight ends left in free agency that your franchise should be tapping up:

5. Irv Smith

Irv Smith has a lot of potential, but injuries have curtailed what was once a promising career for the versatile tight end. Smith is fresh off a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he couldn't impress the perennial postseason contenders.

We expect Smith to join a franchise looking for a high-ceiling backup to take some offensive snaps. Smith is still young, so there's time to fulfill his undeniable potential.

4. Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper is long removed from his back-to-back Pro Bowl days and is more equipped to be an elite bridge option. Hooper has proven to be a great mentor for upcoming tight ends, and a couple of franchises will be eyeing his services for that reason.

Of course, Hooper can still do the job in a focused organization. However, he'll be more useful as a bridge-tight end for a franchise looking to develop a rookie or sophomore tight end.

3. Logan Thomas

Logan Thomas had a late-career resurgent year in 2023 with the Washington Commanders. The veteran tight end had 670 receiving yards and six TDs on 72 catches, an elite number for a veteran pass catcher.

However, the Washington Commanders decided to release him due to a cap-saving move. Hence, Thomas should be one of today's market's most sought-after pass-catching tight ends. His experience and proven skill set should make him an elite backup option in a contending franchise.

2. Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett's receiving ability makes him a potential asset for a team with a pass-heavy offense. The former Los Angeles Chargers standout has the size and skill to be a nightmare for defenses, and all he needs is the right system.

It's Day 2 of free agency, and we'll be surprised if Everest remains unsigned. He has surpassed 400 yards consecutively despite playing with some elite wide receivers during that span.

1. Mike Gesicki

Mike Gesicki used to be one of the best two-way tight ends in the league. However, due to injuries, the former Miami Dolphins star tight end has gradually declined productivity over the past couple of years.

Gesicki's experience could be a plus for teams looking to bolster their tight end room with experience and proven productivity. However, his days as an elite tight end look far behind him.