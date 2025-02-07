Top 5 TEs with most receptions in Super Bowl history feat. Travis Kelce

The Super Bowl is an opportunity for players in all positions to cement their names in NFL history and tight end is no different. Big performances are often legendary, especially when a certain player can do it in the big game multiple times and we have seen some huge displays from TEs over time. Let's look at the tight ends with the most career receptions in Super Bowl history.

#4 (tied), Dallas Clark and Dan Ross - 11 receptions

Dallas Clark played a major role for Peyton Manning in his high-powered passing offense for the Indianapolis Colts and totaled 11 receptions in their two appearances in the big game.

Dan Ross appeared there just once, but had one of the best games ever for a tight end with 11 receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns, despite his Cincinnati Bengals being defeated by the San Francisco 49ers.

#3, Jay Novacek - 17 receptions

Jay Novacek was a key part of the Dallas Cowboys' dynastic run through the 1990s decade, winning three rings with the team. He totaled 17 receptions across those three appearances and at the time that he retired, he held the all-time record for most career receptions by a tight end in the big game. He easily cleared the previous record by six receptions, but has since been far surpassed by two legends.

#2, Rob Gronkowski - 29 receptions

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history by many different measures, including his incredible career when playing in the big game. He made five appearances there with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the second-most career receptions among tight ends, trailing only Travis Kelce. He also has the most receiving yards and touchdowns for the position.

In fact, among all players in any position, just Jerry Rice currently has more yards and touchdowns.

#1, Travis Kelce - 31 receptions

Travis Kelce already holds the record for the most career receptions among tight ends in the Super Bowl but will have an even bigger opportunity when his Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday.

Kelce is just two receptions behind Jerry Rice for the all-time lead in this category among all players. regardless of their position. He is also just 14 yards behind Rob Gronkowski for the career lead in receiving yards for tight ends in the Super Bowl.

