Top 5 tight ends in the NFL in 2021

The big man receiver position has been one of the most coveted in the NFL. Tight ends can serve as a bridge between an offensive lineman and receiver. Most tight ends possess a large frame that allows them to prove a blocking piece for running packages, as well as the reach to jump for high-thrown balls.

The tight end totem pole hasn't changed much in the past few seasons, as the usual suspects remain at the top of the food chain, but there could be some sleepers to look out for eventually. Here's a look at the top five tight ends heading into the 2021 NFL season.

Which tight end will make the most noise in 2021?

#1. Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs

The lone wolf at the top, Travis Kelce. Kelce has been one of the most explosive receivers the NFL has ever seen at the tight end position. It helps greatly that Kelce has one of the league's best passers throwing him the ball. Patrick Mahomes is seen by some as the second coming of Tom Brady, and Kelce has been his favorite target since entering the league.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have combined for 8,976 receiving yds. (including playoffs) since the start of 2018.



The #Chiefs duo passed Cris Carter and Randy Moss (8,695 from 1998-2000) for the most receiving yds. by a pair of teammates over a 3-season span in #NFL history. pic.twitter.com/dm965zMbLk — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 3, 2021

Kelce won't be unseated anytime soon. With Mahomes throwing him the ball, expect more fireworks to come from the Kansas City Chiefs.

#2. George Kittle - San Franciso 49ers

George Kittle has been just as explosive as Travis Kelce. Unfortunately, Kittle has had some injury issues as of late. The San Francisco 49ers tight end was dealing with a knee injury in Week 1 of 2020. Shortly after the knee injury, Kittle broke a bone in his foot and had to be sidelined for an additional six-week period. The idea was that he might be kept out of the remainder of the season, but Kelce ended the season strong and helped the 49ers win in week 16.

If Kittle can remain healthy in 2021, he will sit directly behind Kelce in productivity.

#3. Darren Waller - Las Vegas Raiders

Darren Waller had a breakout season in 2019. Waller pulled in 1,145 yards and three TDs. His production jumped even more in 2020. Waller led the league in tight end receptions with 107. Waller had a great season that included 1,196 yards and nine TDs. Waller has led the Raiders in the receiving room in yards the past two seasons. There is a good chance that Waller will make it an additional year.

#4. T.J. Hockenson - Detroit Lions

Even though the Detroit Lions had a dysmal season, T.J. Hockenson was a star amongst the other receivers. Hockenson logged 723 yards and six TDs. Those are some solid numbers considering the Lions went 5-11.

Matthew Stafford is no longer with the Lions, but Hockenson should do just fine with Jared Goff throwing him the ball. The receiving room for the Lions is not the best around, so Hockenson should be utilized a great deal more.

#5. Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens

Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens comes in just under Hockenson. Andrews had himself a solid season as well, accounting for 701 yards and seven TDs. Additional receivers have been brought in to help in 2021, but still expect the tight end from the Ravens to be used plenty with Lamar Jackson at the helm.

Jackson might not be the quarterback that guns it down the field all the time, but Andrews should find his way to the middle of the field with ease. Especially when tacking on those yards after carry.

Edited by Samuel Green