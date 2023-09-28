Top 5 Travis Kelce x Taylor Swift memes after pair's viral Sunday night appearance

It all started with a friendship bracelet. This past summer, Travis Kelce revealed on his 'New Heights podcast' that he had made Taylor Swift a bracelet with his number on it.

He was then saddened to learn the singer didn't meet with anyone before "The Eras Tour" performance.

Fast forward a few months and Kelce told Pat McAfee last week that he had invited Swift to a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Social media then went stir crazy on Sunday when Swift was seen in Kelce's suite at the stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game. Below are some memes that have gone viral.

#1 Swifties and their admiration for Kelce's celebration

The infamous meme photo of a couple at a music festival constantly makes its rounds on social media. This time around it's being used for Swifties saying Travis Kelce's arrow touchdown celebration is because of the singer. Whereas the boyfriends are aware he did the celebration before meeting Swift.

#2 Media coverage switches from Deion Sanders to Swift/Kelce

Deion Sanders' run as the most popular sports figure may have come to an abrupt end. Travis Kelce became the most searched person on Google within the last week. The meme of ESPN turning its coverage has fans hysterical.

#3 The infamous Kevin James meme

At the same time Taylor Swift took the NFL world by storm, Kevin James became a meme on social media. A collaboration of the meme with a mention of Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game also circulated online.

#4 The Jackson Mahomes factor

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson is a well-known TikTok Star. While he uses gamedays as backdrops for his videos and posts. However, Taylor Swift upstaged Jackson Mahomes last week.

#5 Dame Lillard trade

NBA superstar Damian Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. For just a moment in the sports world, the focus was off Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which led to the infamous Big Bird meme.

Travis Kelce will refrain from talking about relationship

Travis Kelce has been the topic of conversation on all news outlets. The two-time Super Bowl champion's pursuit of Taylor Swift made this a public topic. One the Chiefs tight end is well aware of.

Since the two were seen driving out of Arrowhead Stadium, the relationship rumors have only snowballed. Now, the Chiefs tight end is choosing to keep his relationship with the singer private.

“I think what’s real is, this is my personal life," said Travis. "And I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week.”

Catch Kelce's comments from 38:20 onwards:

Kelce went on to say how much he enjoyed her visit last week. However, he told his brother Jason Kelce, he won't be talking about Swift on the podcast or in media moving forward.