Top 5 undrafted free agents to look out for in the 2021 NFL season

While the draft often commands singular attention from NFL fans, there are many undrafted free agents who go on to become vital cogs in their teams. Every year there are players who, for some reason or another, do not get picked in the draft. Reasons can range from concerns about physicality or other off-field issues.

The 2021 NFL Draft also has its fair share of such players who will look to contribute from the very outset. In fact, many of them will hope to become long-term starters for their franchises by impressing in their maiden season. Here are some of the top undrafted free agents for 2021.

Undrafted free agents to keep an eye on in 2021

#1 - Marvin Wilson, Cleveland Browns, Defensive Tackle

There was a time before his senior year when Marvin Wilson was considered a potential first-round draft pick. However, in his senior year in 2020, he recorded just 10 pressures in six games. That caused him to fall out of the top tier. But no one expected him to remain an undrafted free agent.

The Cleveland Browns duly swooped in, and if they can unlock Marvin Wilson's full potential, they will have struck the jackpot on this deal.

#2 - Ar'darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens, Safety

It was a surprise when Ar'darius Washington remained an undrafted free agent, as he was one of the top prospects coming into the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps teams were put off by his diminutive stature since he stands at just 5'8" tall.

That said, anyone who has ever seen him play will know that he can wreak havoc on the field. The Baltimore Ravens have added a very good safety to their defense.

With Ar’Darius Washington having a good day at training camp, here’s a bit more about him



- Plays much bigger than his size (5’8)

- Great anticipation skills

- Plays with physicality

- High football IQ

- Smooth footwork

- Solid athlete

- Versatile pic.twitter.com/WkyJDvz8CG — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 30, 2021

#3 - Cade Johnson, Seattle Seahawks, Wide Receiver

Cade Johnson is another player who has an opportunity to make front offices look foolish for years to come. Those who dismissed his height at 5'10" ignored his pace and devilish change of direction. It was criminal for him to remain an undrafted free agent, especially since he was the best in his class at the Senior Bowl.

#4 - Javian Hawkins, Atlanta Falcons, Running Back

If Javian Hawkins was any bigger than 5'8", he would not have remained an undrafted free agent. He had 822 yards rushing for seven touchdowns in eight games. He also had 16 catches for 127 yards. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in explosive speed. Expect him to see some action in an area where the Atlanta Falcons are poorly stocked.

#5 - Justin Hilliard, San Francisco 49ers, Linebacker

Hilliard was supposed to be the next big thing out of high school but injuries robbed him of two years. Once he was back last year, he excelled at the Ohio State Buckeyes and was their top linebacker.

While teams may have balked at his injury record, he has the potential to be a true star. He can play in almost any scheme if he stays fit.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha