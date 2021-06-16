Top 5 most valuable NFL rookie cards

There was a time when collecting rookie cards was child's play, but today, some of these cards are worth millions of dollars. The sports memorabilia scene has exploded in recent years with rookie NFL cards selling for massive prices.

The older and rarer the rookie card, the more it's worth. If the card is in mint condition? Cha-ching! Here are five of the most valuable NFL rookie cards as of June 2021.

#1 - Tom Brady

Unsurprisingly, NFL GOAT Tom Brady tops the most valuable rookie cards list. This year alone, Brady's rookie card has broken the all-time record three times.

Tom Brady continues to break records

$2,927,372: Current top bid tonight, including buyer’s premium, at @Lelandsdotcom for a signed Tom Brady Rookie Card (2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket).



When the bidding is done, it is guaranteed to be a new all-time record paid for a football card. pic.twitter.com/Ls6QlhBCFj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 5, 2021

Tom Brady’s 2000 Playoff Contenders Auto rookie card sold for $3.1 million in June this year. Earlier this year, another Brady rookie card went for $1.32 million, while another one fetched $555,958 in January.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

The man who lost this year’s Super Bowl to Tom Brady, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' rookie card broke the all-time record at the time, when it was sold for $861,000 in February.

It's safe to say that Mahomes' rookie card will only skyrocket in value as his NFL career goes on.

#3 - Jim Brown

The award for the most expensive football card in a PSA case lies in Jim Brown's cabinet. Brown’s 1958 Topps rookie card with a mint 9 grade is one of the most prized possessions in the NFL memorabilia scene. The legendary Cleveland Browns running back is rated by many as the greatest in NFL history.

In 2017, Jim Brown's rookie card sold for a whopping $358,000 at an auction but is, no doubt, worth more today.

#4 - Bart Starr

The only known 1957 Bart Starr rookie card in a PSA 9 case was sold at an auction for $288,000 in February 2017 by Heritage Auctions. The Green Bay Packers legend was the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP award.

Like Jim Brown, Starr’s rookie card is expected to rise in value in the coming years.

#5 - Joe Namath

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets

The third-most expensive PSA-graded football card ever sold was the iconic 1965 Topps Joe Namath rookie card. The eccentric Jets quarterback's rookie card sold for $264,000 in February 2018.

Broadway Joe led the New York Jets to their only Super Bowl victory and is a beloved figure in the Big Apple.

