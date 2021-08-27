Top 5 veterans the Arizona Cardinals in the history of their franchise

The Arizona Cardinals may never have won a Super Bowl, but there is still a long and storied history with this franchise. The team has had more than a few earth-shattering players. From the days of black-and-white television to the days of 4k streaming, here are the top five Arizona Cardinals in the history of their franchise.

The best Arizona Cardinals of all time

#1 - Larry Fitzgerald, WR

Call it recency bias after what may be the retirement of one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, but the facts do not lie. Larry Fitzgerald is currently in second place for the most career receptions at 1432 and trails only Jerry Rice. He's also in second place for the most receiving yards in a career behind Rice at 17,492.

#2 - Aeneas Williams, CB

Anyone who has played Madden Ultimate Team has seen Aeneas Williams' name before. The cornerback played for the Cardinals for ten years. In those years, he had 46 receptions and six pick-sixes. He started 159 games and locked down some of the best receivers in the game.

#3 - Patrick Peterson, CB

The spirit of Aeneas Williams lived on in Patrick Peterson, who played for the Cardinals from 2011 through 2020. Still in the league, Peterson is now a member of the Minnesota Vikings.

However, from 2011 until the end of 2019, Peterson's worst PFF grade was a 61.6 suffered in 2014. Every other season, Peterson was a lockdown cornerback who suffocated any receiver in his path. Peterson played in 154 games, earning 28 interceptions in that span.

#4 - Kurt Warner, QB

Kurt Warner's time with the Arizona Cardinals was short but sweet. He brought the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance. In that feat alone, the Cardinals have a soft spot for the ex-Rams quarterback. He played for the Cardinals from 2005 through the end of the 2009 season. In that time, he threw for 100 touchdowns and 59 interceptions before retiring at the age of 38 years old.

#5 - Dan Dierdorf, OL

Dan Dierdorf was an offensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals from 1971 through 1983. Offensive lineman is the most specific way to describe it, since he played almost every position on the line at one time or another. He spent a season at right guard, two seasons at left tackle, seven seasons at right tackle, and one at center. According to Pro Football Reference, Dierdorf could do it all.

