Top 5 WRs with most receptions in Super Bowl history feat. Jerry Rice

The Super Bowl offers the biggest stage for NFL players to contribute to their own legacies. Performing well in the contest can cement their names in history, especially those who do it multiple times. This includes the wide receiver position and below is a list of those who have the most career receptions in the big game.

Most career receptions by WRs in the Super Bowl

Julian Edelman (image credit: Getty)

#4 (tied), Julian Edelman and Deion Branch - 24 receptions

Julian Edelman and Deion Branch each contributed to the New England Patriots' dynastic run that spanned two decades of NFL history. They also both served as the top target for Tom Brady at certain points in their careers, including solid performances in the Super Bowl.

They are among the all-time leaders with 24 career receptions in the big game. They both won multiple rings, including three for Edelman and two for Branch, as well as both being named the MVP of the big game.

#3, Wes Welker - 26 receptions

Wes Welker was also a part of the Patriots' legendary dynasty before also playing with Peyton Manning for the Denver Broncos. His time with two of the best overall quarterbacks in NFL history contributed to him being a highly productive wide receiver during his career, mostly out of the slot.

Despite never actually winning a ring, he appeared in the game twice with the Patriots and once with the Broncos, totaling 26 receptions across those three contests.

#2, Andre Reed - 27 receptions

Andre Reed was the primary wide receiver for quarterback Jim Kelly for the Buffalo Bills. They famously won the AFC Championship in four consecutive seasons, which is still an active NFL record, but failed to win a ring in any of those four Super Bowl appearances.

Reed still performed well in those games as his 27 receptions are the second-most by any wide receiver ever to appear in the big game. His 323 receiving yards also rank fourth all-time for the position.

#1, Jerry Rice - 33 receptions

Jerry Rice holds most of the NFL records for wide receivers in all possible statistical situations. His 33 receptions with the San Francisco 49ers across four Super Bowl appearances are the most by any player ever, though tight end Travis Kelce is right behind him.

Kelce has an opportunity to pass him this year as he already has 31 receptions, but Rice still holds a comfortable lead among wide receivers.

