Top 5 young quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL season

There are multiple young quarterbacks in the NFL that will be looking to make improvements from last season. They might be rookies or second or third years. Some of these quarterbacks are already well-developed and have shown a lot of promise, thus far, in their careers. Others will, almost surely, be taking a leap at their level of play next season. We have compiled a list of the top five quarterbacks under the age of 25 for the upcoming NFL season.

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

#1. Justin Herbert - Age 24

The top two quarterbacks on this list are interchangable. Many NFL fans regard Joe Burrow as better than Justin Herbert. The LA Chargers' quarterback, however, has been phenomenal, so far, in his short NFL career.

Daniel Wade @dantalkssports A friendly reminder that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the NFL record with 69 passing touchdowns through his first two seasons.



Nice. A friendly reminder that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert holds the NFL record with 69 passing touchdowns through his first two seasons. Nice.

The main argument against Herbert is the fact that he hasn't made the playoffs, even though he has a talented offense surrounding him. That will almost certainly change this season as the Chargers have made great defensive improvements over the offseason.

Justin Herbert has a top receiving duo to throw to as he continues to get better. This recipe for success will give NFL fans a spectacular quarterback for years to come. In just his second season in the NFL, Herbert recorded 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had the third-best QBR, which was a 65.6.

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals

#2. Joe Burrow - Age 25

Joe Burrow could easily be number one on this list. In just his first full NFL season, Burrow led his team to the Super Bowl. This was no easy trip to the championship either. Burrow showed signs of comfort in the NFL and displayed his elite abilities on the biggest stage in the world. The Bengals are now viewed as one of the most likely teams to win the AFC. In a conference with this much talent, that is saying quite a lot. The team only got better over the offseason, and we could see Burrow in a deep playoff run again this upcoming season.

Last season, Burrows threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a 54.3 QBR.

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

#3. Lamar Jackson - Age 25

Lamar Jackson has had quite the career since being drafted into the NFL by the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately for Jackson, he couldn't have a full season last year due to injury. Before going down with this injury, he was having quite the season. Jackson was on pace for 4,000+ passing yards for the first time in his career. He was also on pace for over 1,000 yards rushing for the third time in his four-year career. The Ravens will likely be a wild-card team or second-round exit at best. They haven't made any major improvements on offense to surround Jackson, and the AFC is continuing to get tougher.

Last season, in 12 games, Jackson recorded 3,649 total yards, 18 total touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His projected stats would've put him among the top quarterbacks in each of those categories.

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

#4. Kyler Murray - Age 24

Kyler Murray is a quarterback who will be under some pressure this season. He has shown that he can play at an elite level, but not that consistently. If he can show that he's continuing to improve, there will be no concerns surrounding him as a quarterback. Most NFL fans thought that Murray would have made a much larger leap in his level of play last season than he did. He still managed to lead the Cardinals to the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the Wild Card round. The expectations will be higher going into this season; Murray, however, should be able to meet them.

Last season, Murray finished with 4,210 total yards, 29 total touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, all in 14 games.

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

#5. Jalen Hurts - Age 23

This pick may come as a bit of a surprise to some NFL fans. That being said, Hurts could, very well, show that he deserves to be on this list. His sophomore season wasn't great, per se, but he showed signs of success. He was able to lead the Eagles to the playoffs in his first year as a starter, which was impressive, to say the least. He struggled at times with his passing game, but his rushing abilities almost made up for it. Additionally, Hurts has shown improvements over the offseason, as well as getting more weapons to target. His size difference has also been very impressive since last offseason.

In 15 games last season, Hurts recorded 3,928 total yards, 26 total touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far