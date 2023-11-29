Top 5 youngest GMs in NFL ft. Andrew Berry

In the NFL, a general manager's duties usually involve developing the roster, setting the wage cap and related contracts, and conducting the draft. In all of this, they collaborate frequently with the owner and head coach among others, although he usually has the last word.

Andrew Berry, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns, is thirty-six years old as of 2023. Saying that Berry ranks as among the best young executives in the NFL would be understating the truth—he is among the best executives in the game regardless of age. He was at least ten years younger than any other general manager in the league when he accepted the position in January 2020. Additionally, he performs his job better than many other GMs.

The five youngest general managers in the NFL will be discussed in this article.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Youngest GMs in the NFL in 2033

#5 - Brad Holmes (Detroit Lions), Joe Schoen (New York Giants) - 44 years old

Joe Schoen started his NFL career as an intern in the Carolina Panthers ticket office before moving on to become general manager of the New York Giants. After he served at Carolina, he worked for the Miami Dolphins for eight years in the scouting department before becoming an assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills in 2017.

In January 2022, Schoen was appointed general manager of the Giants, and he's the league's fifth youngest GM at the moment. There is another 44-year-old general manager who occupies that spot: Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Champ Kelly (Las Vegas Raiders) - 43 years old

Champ Kelly was recently chosen as the Las Vegas Raiders' interim general manager.

Kelly was the team's assistant general manager before being assigned this new duty. He worked in the personnel and scouting departments of the Chicago Bears for seven seasons and the Denver Broncos for eight before joining the Raiders.

Kelly, who is only 43 years old, has a wealth of knowledge. During his NFL career, his teams have won five division crowns, one conference championship, and appeared in one Super Bowl.

Expand Tweet

#3 - Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Minnesota Vikings), Ran Carthon (Tennessee Titans), Terry Fontenot (Atlanta Falcons) - 42 years old

In January 2022, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was appointed general manager of the Minnesota Vikings.

Adofo-Mensah served as the Cleveland Browns' Vice President of Football Operations for two seasons before taking on that role.

As the San Francisco 49ers' Manager for Football Research and Development from 2013 to 2017, Adofo-Mensah led the squad to the NFC's No. 1 seed and the Super Bowl. He is renowned for consistently applying quantitative techniques to staff evaluations and game plan development.

However, Adofo-Mensah is not the only 42-year-old general manager in the league in 2023. There are two others like him: Terry Fontenot of the Atlanta Falcons and Ran Carthon of the Tennessee Titans.

Expand Tweet

#2 - Ryan Poles (Chicago Bears) - 38 years old

Within the Kansas City Chiefs group, Ryan Poles was seen as an up-and-coming talent since he demonstrated his skill as a scout and contributed to a winning squad in 2020.

After 13 years with the Chiefs, the Chicago Bears announced Poles, 36 at the time, as their next general manager on January 25, 2022.

At 38 years old in 2023, he is the second-youngest general manager in the league.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Andrew Berry (Cleveland Browns) - 36 years old

Before taking on the positions of general manager and executive vice president of football operations for the Cleveland Browns in January 2020, Andrew Berry worked as a scout for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts in the past. He was only 32 years old when he was appointed as Cleveland's top executive, making him the youngest general manager in NFL history.