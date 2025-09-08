Top 6 free agent NFL kickers available in 2025 ft. Justin Tucker

The 2025 NFL season has kicked off, but several big-name kickers remain unsigned as teams have finalized their rosters. With contenders always looking for reliable special teams help, these six free agents could draw plenty of interest as injuries pile up or consistency issues arise during the year.

Eddy Piñeiro

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Eddy Piñeiro has developed into one of the league’s most accurate kickers over the past few years. He even briefly became the NFL’s all-time leader in field goal percentage during the 2024 season before a few late misses dropped him behind Justin Tucker and Harrison Butker.

Piñeiro has shown the ability to deliver in clutch spots, including a game-winning kick against Atlanta late in 2023. The Carolina Panthers released him in February 2025, giving teams a proven, still-prime option on the open market.

Michael Badgley

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Michael Badgley’s most recent run with the Detroit Lions showed he can handle postseason pressure. In the 2023 playoffs, he drilled a 54-yard game-winner against the Rams in the Wild Card round and finished the postseason perfect on both field goals and extra points.

Unfortunately, a torn hamstring sidelined him for all of 2024, but before that injury, Badgley had established himself as steady and trustworthy. Now healthy, he could be a valuable pickup for a contender seeking a playoff-tested leg.

Dustin Hopkins

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Dustin Hopkins had a memorable 2023 with the Cleveland Browns, including back-to-back AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors and an NFL record for five straight games with 50-yard field goals. He also set a Browns single-season record with 31 made kicks.

However, inconsistency in 2024 and a crowded roster led to his release this August. At 34, Hopkins still has the leg strength and experience to earn another opportunity if a team needs stability.

Austin Seibert

NFL: Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Austin Seibert’s career has taken a winding path, but he reminded the league of his upside in 2024. With Washington, he drilled seven field goals in his debut — a franchise record — single-handedly accounting for all the team’s points in a win over the Giants. A hip injury later ended his season, but Seibert has shown the ability to catch fire and deliver big performances when called upon.

Zane Gonzalez

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Zane Gonzalez carved out a key role with Washington down the stretch in 2024. In the postseason, he delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the year by bouncing in a game-winning 37-yard field goal off the upright to knock out Tampa Bay.

Gonzalez went a perfect 3-for-3 in that playoff win, including a 52-yarder. Despite signing a short extension, Washington released him this spring, leaving him as a reliable veteran option who has proved he can deliver in pressure moments.

Justin Tucker

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

The biggest name on this list is undoubtedly Justin Tucker. After 13 legendary seasons in Baltimore, the Ravens released him in May 2025. He’s been widely regarded as the best kicker of his generation, if not of all time, with countless clutch kicks and historic accuracy.

However, his situation is complicated. In June, Tucker was suspended 10 games by the NFL following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. While the suspension clouds his immediate availability, his track record ensures that when eligible, Tucker will remain one of the most coveted free agents in football.

