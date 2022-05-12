Top 6 NFL teams with most playoff wins since 2000 

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals ended a playoff win drought when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card round. It was their first playoff win since 1990. The Detroit Lions now currently have the longest drought and have not won a playoff game this millennium, their last win coming in January 1992.

That got us thinking about the teams who have won the most playoff games this millennium. We went through the NFL history books and listed down the teams with the most playoff wins since 2000, here are the top six:

#6 - Green Bay Packers - 14 wins

The Green Bay Packers are among three teams with 14 playoff wins since the turn of the millennium. It may be considered a paltry return considering they have had Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at center all that time. Their sole Super Bowl win since 2000 was on February 6, 2011.

#5 - Philadelphia Eagles - 14 wins

The Philadelphia Eagles are also tied for 14 wins. They have made the playoffs with consistent regularity and finally won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season. Not only was it a success for the franchise during this period, it was also their first ever Super Bowl victory.

#4 - Seattle Seahawks - 14 wins

This has undoubtedly been the most successful era for the Seattle Seahawks. They have won multiple division titles and won three NFC Championship games in 2005, 2013 and 2014. Unfortunately, only one of them translated into a Super Bowl victory when they beat the Denver Broncos in 2013.

AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers - 15 wins

Historically, a franchise of serial winners, the Pittsburgh Steelers are next on our list. They have been one of the most consistent teams in the league for a long time. With 18 seasons without a losing record and counting, that automatically always puts them in with a chance of making the playoffs.

During this period, they have won the AFC Championship in 2005, 2008 and 2010. They went on to win the Super Bowl in the 2005 and 2008 seasons, both with Ben Roethlisberger.

#2 - Baltimore Ravens - 16 wins

The Baltimore Ravens are second on the list. The franchise was established in 1996 and all of their playoff appearances came after the turn of the millennium. They won the AFC Championship in 2000 and again in 2012, going on to win the Super Bowls on both occasions.

#1 - New England Patriots - 30 wins

The New England Patriots are the runaway leaders and it's not even close. They have nearly double the number of wins than any team on the list. The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty blew every other team off the park.

During that span, the Patriots made it to 8 straight Championship games, which is another record. They also went to 3 SBs in 4 years. Random NFL record: The 2009-2019 #Patriots made 11 straight playoff appearances.The previous mark was 9, held by the #Cowboys and #Colts During that span, the Patriots made it to 8 straight Championship games, which is another record. They also went to 3 SBs in 4 years. Random NFL record: The 2009-2019 #Patriots made 11 straight playoff appearances. The previous mark was 9, held by the #Cowboys and #Colts During that span, the Patriots made it to 8 straight Championship games, which is another record. They also went to 3 SBs in 4 years.

They won six Super Bowls in that period, appearing in nine. They made it to the AFC Championship game 13 times and had 17 division titles in 19 consecutive winning seasons.

Edited by John Maxwell