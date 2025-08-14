Top 6 overrated players to trade away in dynasty fantasy football for 2025 ft. Breece Hall

The 2025 fantasy football season has nearly arrived and all Dynasty managers should be exploring the trade market. One of the best strategies in this format is to trade away players who are being overrated in exchange for other assetts with more upside. Here are five potetial stars to sell on this year in Dynasty leagues.
Overrated players to trade away in 2025 Dynasty Fantasy Football
#6 - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III is projected to share the backfield workload with Zach Charbonnet this season. They have both demonstrated strong upside, but a split backfield for the Seattle Seahawks could be detrimental to their outlook. Walker's ADP is currently RB15, which seems too high for his situation.
#5 - Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison has many obstacles to overcome with the Minnesota Vikings if he wants to be a valuable fantasy football player. In addition to competing with Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson for targets, he also has a new quarterback in first-time starter JJ McCarthy. His WR23 ranking is a bit optimistic.
#4 - AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
AJ Brown is already 28 years old and is coming off of one of his worst fantasy football seasons ever. He finished outside of the top ten wide receivers last year for just the second time in his career as the Philadelphia Eagles truend their focus to a run-heavy offensive gameplan. This isnlt expected to change anytime soon, so now may be the time to sell on the WR13.
#3 - Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Breece Hall regressed last year, finishing as the RB18 following his RB7 finish in the season before. he will also have significant competition for touches in the New York Jets backfield with Braelon Allen expected to receive a respectable workload. This creates too many red flags to justify a RB7 rankings for Hall this year.
#2 - De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane showed off of his elite upside last year by finishing as the overall RB9. The issue is that he enters the 2025 season ranked as the RB4, which means he's expected to take another step forward. This may be difficult to pull off with Jaylen Wright expected to to increase his workload and the Miami Dolphins' offense seemingly trending in the wrong direction.
#1 - Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Brian Thomas Jr. turned in an incredible rookie season last year, finishing as the overall WR4 in fantasy football. He far exceeded his expectations, but regression is surely possible this season, especiallly with the Jacksonville Jaguars moving up in the draft to sleect Travis Hunter this year. A potentially decreased workload makes Thomas a sell at his current WR5 ranking.
