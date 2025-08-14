Top 6 overvalued rookie WRs and RBs to avoid in fantasy football for 2025 ft. Omarion Hampton

The 2025 fantasy football season is approaching as managers should now be working on their draft strategies. Rookies are often among the most difficult players to properly analyze due to their unknwon factors, including their potential workload and how their skillsets will translate to the NFL. Here are six overvalued running backs and wide receivers to fade during their rookie seasons this year.

Ad

Fantasy Football rookie WRs and RBs to avoid in 2025

Rookie fades

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Emeka Egubka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ad

Trending

Emeka Egbuka should have a bright future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his fantasy outlook for the 2025 season is shaky. He is playing in a crowded offense that includes competing for targets with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, among others. His long-term upside is much higher than his fantasty value this year.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#2 - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty could very well be one of the best running backs in fantasy football season, but his ADP suggests that he will need to be taken in the first round. This is a gamble on any rookie, despite his ideal situation with the Las Vegas Raiders this year. Many options in round one are much more reliable than Jeanty for this season.

Ad

#3 - Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden received a ton of hype after running the fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine this year. The issue with his fantasy football outlook in that he landed in an extremely crowded offense with the Green Bay Packers. They also drafted Savion Williams two rounds later, further complicating his situation.

#4 - Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton appears to have a bright long-term outlook in fantasy football after landing with the Los Angeles Chargers. The issue with his value in 2025 is that he doesn't have a clear path to being their true RB1 as Najee Harris figures to be an important piece of their offensive gameplan as well. The workload may not be their for Hampton to justify his current ADP.

Ad

#5 - Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots

Kyle Williams is expected by many around the NFL to be the New England Patriots' top wide receiver in 2025, but there is no guarantee that will be his role. They also signed Stefon Diggs during the offseason and have DeMario Douglas coming off of a breakout season. They had a major rookie bust in Ja'Lynn Polk last year, making Williams riskier than many believe he is.

Ad

#6 - RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

RJ Harvey seemed to land in an ideal spot for his 2025 fantasy football outlook when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos. He appeared to have a clear path to being their RB1, but that may have changed when they signed JK Dobbins during the offseason. They used a committee approach to their backfield last season, so Harvey comes with significant risks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.