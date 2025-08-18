Top 8 dynasty trade targets to buy low in fantasy football for 2025 ft. Chris Olave

There is a belief in fantasy football that the draft is the make or break moment in every season. And while it may be important in starting out your team with the right pieces to succeed, there are other ways throughout the regular season where you can tweak and improve certain areas of your team that may be lacking.

Ad

Although making the blockbuster, major trade for Justin Jefferson may be fun and interesting, there is a strong chance that other managers in your league will be unwilling to trade away one of the top players in the sport for a reasonable price. As a result, it is important to target players who may be slightly lesser known or have trade costs lower than what their true potential is.

Let's take a look at eight "buy low" players that you should target heading into the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 8 dynasty trade targets to buy low in fantasy football for 2025

#1) Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave is one of the most talented WR's in the NFL when he is healthy. An elite route runner with great hands and top speed, Olave has perennial WR1 value in fantasy football given his role as the clear top receiver in New Orleans.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, Olave's serious injury history with concussions has drastically lowered his value heading into the 2025 NFL season. He is currently being projected as the WR29 and a WR2/3 for your team. Due to these circumstances, you may be able to acquire a WR1 for your team for an extremely cheap price. Target Olave this year.

#2) Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman had a disappointing first season in Buffalo last year. However, all reports from training camp highlight how impressive Coleman's separation, route running, and connection with QB Josh Allen have been so far.

Ad

Coleman appears to have a real chance to become a major part of the Bills offense this year and is only being projected as a WR4/5 in fantasy football right now.

#3) Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Mason exploded onto the scene after the injury to San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey last year. Now in Minnesota, Mason is expected to backup veteran RB Aaron Jones.

With Jones' increasing age and injury history, as well as Mason's elite upside as a rusher, this is the time to target Mason for a cheaper price.

Ad

#4) Tucker Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers

Tucker Kraft had 50 receptions for 707 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers last year, finishing the fantasy season as the TE10 in PPR.

Kraft is not being discussed among the top tight end options this year despite producing at an elite rate last season. As a result, you could acquire a weekly TE1 for a rather cheap draft price.

#5) Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Ad

Josh Downs is one of the most talented wide receivers in creating separation and yards after the catch. In 2024, Downs ranked No. 15 in the NFL in ESPN's advanced analytics score, something that provides an overall score based on separation, catching abilities, and yards after the catch on every route.

Although his QB situation is still unclear and not too inspiring, Daniel Jones has targeted the slot position heavily in his career so far. Downs is extremely underappreciated, yet can be a valuable fantasy piece for a low price.

Ad

#6) Tre' Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers need an outside WR to play alongside Ladd McConkey. Quentin Johnston has struggled with drops and inconsistency throughout his career.

Enter Tre Harris, a talented outside receiver with strong hands who is a perfect fit for the Chargers offense. Harris was overshadowed in the 2025 NFL Draft by fellow WR's Tetairoa McMillan and Travis Hunter, yet he enters one of the best situations in all of football this year.

Ad

#7) Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are no longer with the Houston Texans. As a result, the selection of Jayden Higgins was a perfect fit in the 2025 NFL Draft. Higgins is a talented receiver who amassed over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns last year at Iowa State.

He may not feature immediately, however, Higgins has the talent to emerge as the clear WR2 behind Nico Collins in a high-scoring offensive unit in Houston.

Ad

#8) Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Much of the Ravens offensive discussion is filled with Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, and now De'Andre Hopkins. However, the most underrated key member of the Ravens is Rashod Bateman. He had a breakout 2024 campaign and had nine touchdowns, forming a strong connection with Jackson as well.

Bateman signed a major, long-term extension with the Ravens this offseason, something that hints that he is in the organization's plans moving forward. Bateman is only being projected as the No. 145 overall player available, yet plays a prominent role on arguably the best team in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.