  Top 8 questionable officiating calls from Lions-Buccaneers MNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeing

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 03:49 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty
Lions-Buccaneers MNF allegedly had poor refereeing - Source: Getty

Monday night's game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will go down as one of the ugliest and most controversial of the 2025 season.

It involved five scoring drives and three offensive droughts that saw both sides punt multiple times and commit all sorts of turnovers, but those were not the biggest talking points.

It was the litany of calls that fans allege favored the Lions - from missed offenses that they committed to seeming non-offenses that the Buccaneers did. Here are some of the msot egregious that were found throughout the course of the game.

8 dubious calls that happened during Lion-Buccaneers game

1) Missed tripping

Sacking a quarterback is considered the best defensive play that one can perform in a game. However, it always involves a tackle - whether it be a full-body smother or a powerful double leg.

Unfortunately, Tyrus Wheat (black no. 99 jersey below) seemed to have forgotten it, deciding to trip Baker Mayfield with his leg - which is stretching the definition of "sack".

2) Cade Otton's intercepted reception

Cade Otton Must have been the most unlucky player on the field on Monday, as he was the target in two pass plays that saw him seemingly make the catch but actually fail to do so.

The first was this throw in the second quarter that he seemingly beat Arthur Maulet to, but then Detroit challenged. Normal rules state that the receiver wins a tie, as it is called, but somehow the referees decided otherwise.

Luckily for the Buccaneers, they stole the ball back on the next drive, allowing Chase McLaughlin to score a field goal to end the first half.

Yet that would not be Otton's only "cursed moment"...

3) Double review on first down, again feat. Cade Otton

Speaking of Otton again, he seemingly revitalized the offense with this crucial catch on fourth down while Alex Anzalone was taking him down.

The Lions initially failed their review, but then the review official objected, meaning it was reviewed twice, which is not permissible:

4) Reversal of said call

And then that play was then overturned into a turnover on downs. Just to make things worse, it turned into a "doink-in" field goal by Jake Bates - the last points scored that night.

5) Early fumble whistle

On a running play, Rachaad White appeared to have lost a fumble when defenders converged on him - except the referees acted too early. Good thing he was soon ruled down on contact; otherwise it would have been another blown offensive opportunity:

6) Penei Sewell slaps Haason Reddick in the head

Head slaps are illegal in the NFL, and has been for quite some time thanks to its inherent danger. Performing one can lead to an ejection, fine, and/or even suspension. But apparently, no one told Penei Sewell, who somehow got away with smacking Haason Reddick:

7) Illegal contact feat. Jamel Dean

Mark Sanchez has entered meme territory after being arrested for being stabbed. Here is an on-field equivalent of that.

Jamel Dean was covering Amon-Ra St. Brown when he got speared with the helmet, which should have meant offensive yards lost - and yet he was the one found guilty. But in case that was already bad, Jahmyr Gibbs then embarrassed the defense with a 78-yard rushing touchdown on the very next snap - only the second scoring drive all night:

8) Mike Evans' failed catch

Mike Evans is guaranteed to fail to reach a thousand yards for the first time in his career this season after getting injured on this target that Rock Ya-Sin was somewhat too hands-on in stopping:

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

