Top 8 WRs to avoid at ADP in fantasy football 2025 season ft. Tyreek Hill

Wide receivers have become the most important group position in fantasy football in the last two seasons. While running backs don't look as strong as before, the WRs have capitalized on that and taken over as the most crucial group on a roster.

Several will make a strong impact on their teams in 2025, such as CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, to name a few. Others are in for a breakout season, such as Keon Coleman, Malik Nabers and Ladd McConkey.

Meanwhile, we're going to take a look at those whose ADP might tell a different story compared to what would happen on the gridiron.

8 NFL WRs to avoid at ADP in fantasy football 2025

#1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (ADP 13.0)

NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill appeared to be heading to a peaceful 2025 training camp, but he's already been involved in controversies with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. After a magical 2023 season, where he was close to breaking the 2,000-yard barrier, Hill's future has been a question mark for the Miami Dolphins.

The 2025 season could bring a lot of changes to the franchise, and a diminished role for Hill could be one of them. This would also affect his production in fantasy football.

#2. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (ADP 17.3)

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Terry McLaurin recorded his second-highest reception (82) campaign in 2024. He also posted a career-high 13 touchdowns and posted his fifth consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Those numbers made him a strong candidate to be a WR2 with WR1 ceiling in fantasy football, but McLaurin's trade saga and lack of practice would hurt his chances to shine for another season. The addition of Deebo Samuel and the presence of Zach Ertz could play against McLaurin's production.

#3. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs (ADP 26.0)

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Rashee Rice, like many on this list, comes off a season-ending injury that limited him to four games in 2024. The Super Bowl LVIII champion would struggle to come back into his best version, and the Chiefs' system might not give him many chances to thrive.

With Kareem Hunt, Isaiah Pacheco and Elijah Mitchell, the defending AFC champions might have a run-heavy offense for 2025.

#4. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (ADP 35.0)

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

As talented as Chris Olave is, the New Orleans Saints' quarterback situation is anything but ideal. With Derek Carr retired, the one-time Super Bowl champions have Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and rookie Tyler Shough in the quarterback room.

Those three aren't enough to even compete, and if Alvin Kamara continues to produce from the backfield, Olave's chances to shine on the gridiron and in fantasy football would decrease.

#5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP 34.3)

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Chris Godwin only played seven games during the 2024 NFL season before an ankle injury cut his season short. He will now return from injury to a team that isn't missing anything regarding its wideouts.

In addition to Jalen McMillan, the Buccaneers also have Trey Palmer and rookie Emeka Egbuka on the depth chart. At 29, this might be the beginning of the end for Godwin.

#6. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills (ADP 45.0)

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Khalil Shakir was the Buffalo Bills' WR1 last season, but that might change this campaign if one of his teammates meets the expectations and unlocks his potential.

Keon Coleman is in for a breakout season, and if he's able to find consistency, Shakir will find himself in a tough position on the depth chart and in fantasy football. Then again, Shakir already demonstrated he has chemistry with Josh Allen, which can play in his favor.

#7. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (ADP 45.7)

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Brandon Aiyuk flirted with a trade last year and only played seven games in the 2024 season. The veteran wide receiver should take over from Deebo Samuel and become WR1. However, coming off a season-ending injury, Aiyuk might struggle to get things going with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings' presence could also prompt Kyle Shanahan to turn his attention to other wide receivers, which would hurt Aiyuk's fantasy football impact.

#8. Tre Harris, LA Chargers (ADP 57.3)

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

After Ladd McConkey became the only reliable wide receiver Justin Herbert had in 2024, the LA Chargers landed Tre Harris from Ole Miss in the second round of the 2025 draft.

While he made it to the team with high expectations, Harris has had an underwhelming training camp. Keenan Allen's return and the surge of Keandre Lambert-Smith could affect Harris' production in fantasy football.

