Top five NFL free agents in 2021

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in the Super Bowl to cap off the 2020 NFL season.

Now with the new season approaching, it's time to take a look at the top free agents currently.

#5 Justin Simmons

Denver Broncos's safety Justin Simmons is one of the best in his position in the NFL.

The 6'2, 202-pound safety is a force to be reckoned with on the field. He has 96 tackles, nine passes defended, and a career-high five interceptions in 16 games.

Simmons plays at an elite level; he has played in both safety positions throughout his career.

Not only can Simmons play multiple spots, he has been incredibly active against the run, cutting 28 defensive stops throughout the season.

Best landing spot for Justin Simmons in free agency? 🗺️ 📍 pic.twitter.com/W2vSFLmy42 — PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2020

Advertisement

#4 Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams dominated Kyle Shanahan's offense.

The 49ers have almost 40 players signed up for free agency, but with their salary cap going down after the pandemic-ridden season, it's impossible to get everyone back.

However, Williams is a priority.

The offensive tackle can strike on any play, driving defenders to the point of an attack or cutting them off on the backside of zone plays.

The linebackers need eyes on their backs because when he attacks, he does so with an unforgiving vengeance.

Top 2021 Free Agent O-Linemen:

1️⃣ Trent Williams

2️⃣ Brandon Scherff

3️⃣ Taylor Moton@PFF_Steve ranks the top OL available in the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency ⬇️https://t.co/kxi6dpEyOe — PFF (@PFF) January 28, 2021

#3 Allen Robinson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is a great player but struggling with the side because of their quarterback situation.

Robinson's season with the Bears was underrated.

In the 2019 season, Robinson caught 200 passes; he is ranked fourth in NFL pass-catchers.

The Bears have one of the league's worst passing offenses, and their quarterbacks ranked no. 26 in yards.

Robinson thrived, and he still put up Pro-Bowl numbers.

The wide receiver has a complete target with 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns. Despite his combination of weak quarterbacks, the wide receiver prevailed.

Advertisement

The Bears put a franchise tag on Robinson, but Chicago's current salary cap ordeal could make implementing $18 million - Robinson's minimum tag - in 2021 impracticable.

Bears WR Allen Robinson (free agent) said repeatedly this morning that everything is on the table in terms of his future but added in regards to the Bears, "I personally feel like we had an opportunity to be able to get something done over the past 365 days." — Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) January 11, 2021

#2 Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is a versatile and exceptionally talented wide receiver.

Godwin is one of the best receivers to hit the free agency market in the 2021 season. He dropped only four passes in his first three seasons.

The Buccaneers have at least five free agents.

Bruce Arians will try his hardest to keep his Super Bowl-winning team intact, which begins with Godwin, who will probably receive a franchise tag.

Godwin was a third-round pick in the 2017 draft and continued to excel into a caliber wide receiver.

Chris Godwin is also scheduled to be a free agent.



Bruce Arians again: "Your ass ain’t going nowhere either."



(h/t @GraceRemiWTSP) pic.twitter.com/H9degp8QwX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021

#1 Dak Prescott

Advertisement

Cowboys Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an injury in week five after playing four games in 2020.

Prescot had put up over 7,100 total yards before his injury, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his previous 21 starts.

The franchise quarterback talent tops all the other free-agent quarterbacks.

It's unlikely the Cowboys will let Prescott go.

If Dallas want to keep their quarterback, they could decide to pay around $37 million with Prescott on the franchise tag, or they could look to extend him.

However, with his injury in play, the Cowboys could allow Prescott to enter free agency.