Top five NFL QB Cap Hits in 2024 ft. Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and more

The QB position is arguably the most important on the gridiron. It's difficult to win games with a mediocre quarterback, so teams pay big bucks for elite passers. Unfortunately, the big bucks constitute significant cap hits and a paucity of funds to spend on other positional groups.

In this article, we examine the highest QB hits in 2024.

Top five QB cap hits in 2024

#5 Daniel Jones, New York Giants - $47,105,000

Jones has the fifth-highest QB cap hit in 2024 despite not being anywhere near a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

Some say that Jones parlayed one good season into a generational contract, and judging by how he did last season, they're right. The New York Giants are rumored to be looking to draft a rookie quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It will be an exciting quarterback battle if that's indeed the case.

#4 Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - $49,500,000

Matthew Stafford beat the washed allegations with aplomb in 2023 and earned a Pro Bowl nod. Stafford is the driver behind Sean McVay's offense and helped Puka Nacua break out in his rookie season.

The $49,500,000 cap hit in 2024 isn't chump change, but if anyone deserves such a designation, it's the former first-overall pick.

#3 Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals - $51,407,000

The Arizona Cardinals are paying the former first-overall pick too much to be beefing, so the coaching staff better get the most out of the young dual-threat QB.

Murray counts $51,407,000 against the cap, so releasing him ahead of schedule is virtually impossible. Murray has a chip on his shoulder entering the 2024-25 season and will likely have a shiny new weapon in Marvin Harrison Jr to target.

#2 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys - $59,455,000

The fact that Dak Prescott is this high on the list without a new contract tells you everything you need to know about the Cowboys front office.

Prescott is a modern Dallas legend, and it's difficult to imagine another quarterback starting for the Cowboys. If the Cowboys are to break their Super Bowl drought, they will need to take more cost-effective precautions.

#1 Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - $63,977,000

Despite the controversies, the Cleveland Browns stunned the league by trading and re-signing Deshaun Watson.

He's yet to live up to his trade value or contract and will count up to $63,977,000 against the salary cap in 2024. Whether Watson can bounce back in the upcoming season remains to be seen.

Anything else could see the Browns looking to go the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson route.