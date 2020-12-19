Ranking the 5 most overrated NFL players

Every year, NFL players start off impressing, gaining grandeur and huge fandom, but realistically their status proves otherwise, incidentally gaining a reputation for being overrated.

Here are five of the most overrated players in the NFL.

1. Dak Prescott (QB, Dallas Cowboys)

Even when he's healthy, Dak Prescott is average in comparison to other quarterbacks. Therefore, a $40 million salary and $100 million in guarantees seems like an excessive contract, but that is rumored to be what Prescott is seeking from the Cowboys.

Prescott was a 4th-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But Prescott hasn't produced any significant victories for the Cowboys since he was drafted, despite being encircled by one of the league's top offensive lines and talent at the skill positions like running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, and tight end Jason Witten over the years.

2. Jadeveon Clowney (LB, Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was a first-round pick in 2014 who seemed to offer promise, even referenced as the next "Lawrence Taylor" once upon a time.

However, Clowney appears tormented by injuries that follow in his professional career. In 2015, Clowney's rookie season, he played in four games. Clowney has a total of 236 tackles, 32 sacks, eight fumble recoveries and 14 passes defended, earning him three Pro Bowl selections.

But Clowney is on injured reserve (again) for this season. His self-assessment earned him a spot on the overrated list as a free agent -- Clowney's asking price this past offseason was reportedly $20 million.

3. Odell Beckham (WR, Cleveland Browns)

Beckham was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Beckham's initially impressive numbers solidified him as one of the NFL's top wide receivers, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earning three Pro Bowl nods.

However, more recently, Beckham has underperformed for the Giants and the Browns. He has under 80 receptions per season, including single-digit touchdowns every year since 2016.

4. Jared Goff (QB, Los Angeles Rams)

Los Angeles Rams QB was the first overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Goff found his stardom under coach Sean McVay and the Rams high-powered offense. In 2018 Goff had a 57.9 passer rating and 50 percent completion rate. In 2019 Goff was third in total passing yards, fourth in the most interception thrown with 16 and a 62.9 completion percentage, ranking him only 19th place.

Despite his significant improvement, a four-year extension worth $134 million seems excessive.

5. Juju Smith-Schuster (WR, Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was expected to be the top receiver on the roster but disappointed by performing half his expected numbers from the previous season. Smith-Schuster saw his best in the 2018 season with 111 catches and 1,426 yards that earned him Pro Bowl honors.

However, Smith-Shuster isn't the most well-rounded player, despite his statistics. When he plays outside of the hashes, he struggles to create consistent separation. That forces him to make contested catches, which he struggles with. Therefore Smith-Schuster becoming one of the highest-paid receivers in the league is unmerited.