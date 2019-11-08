Top five quarterback situations in the NFL right now

Florian Hallach 08 Nov 2019

As the name might suggest already, this is not just a ranking of the five best quarterbacks in the league, but instead, it includes the entire depth chart of each team. So as good as Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have been, they won’t appear here since I don’t think Tim Boyle or Geno Smith should put them in the conversation. Instead, some other teams might not field one of the elite signal-callers in the game, but their group of three gives them the edge.

While I didn't mean to exclude teams with only two QBs on the roster, it worked itself out that all of them carried three.

#1 New Orleans Saints

After going back and forth, I ended up giving the New Orlean Saints the top spot here. While you can certainly question Drew Brees’ lack of arm strength down the road last year, he has looked almost flawless in the only two games he started this year and that rest he got might even help him down the stretch. Filling in for him was Teddy Bridgewater, who I was convinced with early on since Sean Payton did not ask him to push the ball downfield at all, but improved with every start. And then New Orleans has their version of Mr. Do-It-All in Taysom Hill, who they put in on special teams and run certain packages with, but can also flat out play quarterback if you give him the chance to.

The only reason I didn’t immediately go with the Saints number one is that they will probably lose Teddy for nothing, since he will get 20-25 million dollars per year in free agency, and that Drew is 40 years old. So Hill might actually be the long-term solution if Drew decides to stick around for another year and they can't retain Teddy, which could be pretty good for them down the road from what I have seen from him in limited preseason action.

