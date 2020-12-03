You don't need to know much about football to hear the term quarterback.

The quarterback spot is not only the most important, but also the most talked-about and the highest-paid position, leading to one of the most profound debates: Who is the best in the league?

Looking at stats and record-breaking highs, I have compiled a list of the NFL's top five quarterbacks of 2020.

5. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots

Kyler Murray is fierce on the field, quickly becoming a threat, making plays on the ground and throwing the ball down the field.

Murray abolishes the defensive line. He stands at 5'10", crushing any height criticism, never missing a start, moving and sliding the Cardinals to 6-5.

Murray's passing numbers are mundane, however, his rushing performance brings him in the running with the greats. Murray is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 350 yards including three touchdowns and run for a minimum of 50 yards and a touchdown in a single game.

Advertisement

4. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are in a prolonged dry spell, still without a Super Bowl championship and not having been to the big game since the 1993 season.

Josh Allen could be the one to end the Bills' drought.

Allen ranks in the NFL's top 10 in passing yards and touchdowns, passer rating and Quarterback Rating (QBR) this season. He's led the Bills to an 8-3 record atop the AFC East.

3. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers impressively has the highest passer rating in the NFL this season, plus a touchdown-to-interception ration of 26 to 4.

Rodgers has always shown impressive numbers on the field. He is 10th in NFL history in pass completions, 11th in passing yards, seven in passing touchdowns, third in passer rating and 12th in completion percentage. He's been a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP. Rodgers has done everything there is to do for an NFL quarterback.

Advertisement

But he's not done yet. At 37 years old, a lot of people wrote Rodgers off going into this season -- the Packers even drafted a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a sign that they were thinking Rodgers' days were numbered. However, Rodgers has been as good as ever this season, a serious MVP contender while leading Green Bay to an 8-3 record.

In last Sunday's game against the Bears, Rodgers become the second-fastest quarterback to reach 50,000 yards passing in his career.

A night filled with some major milestones. 💯



Packers Daily ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Hlb5KfNG5s — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 30, 2020

2. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks)

In the first week of this season, Russell Wilson jumped into the lead for the league MVP race with a 322-yard, four-touchdown performance.

Wilson's exceptional skills brought the Seahawks to a 5-0 start and their current 8-3 record, one behind the New Orleans Saints for the best in the NFC. Wilson has thrown for 3,216 yards and 31 touchdowns with 10 interceptions this season.

Wilson magnetically throws the ball, almost always finding his receivers. He's helped turn Seahawks receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett into stars when they weren't really hyped up as stars upon entering the NFL.

Advertisement

.@DangeRussWilson turns 32 today!



🏈 1x SB Champ

🏈 6x Pro Bowler

🏈 304 Career TDs (inc. Playoffs)



Not bad for a third-round pick they said was too short to play QB 👏 pic.twitter.com/SOjzZeWj0h — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is on his way to shattering records. He's already the youngest quarterback to win Super Bowl MVP, which he did when he was 24 years old last season.

Mahomes may be on his way to a second NFL MVP award. He won it in 2018 and is a strong contender in 2020, as he's led the Chiefs to a 10-1 record. Mahomes is achieving superior numbers this season compared to last year.

Mahomes practically transcends his body at impossible angles to deliver near-perfect throws. He isn't just the most entertaining and exciting quarterback to watch; he's also one of the most successful.