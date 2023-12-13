Top Week 15 Fantasy Football matchups: Matthew Stafford vs. Commanders and more

Direct individual matchups are one of the most important factors to consider when setting fantasy football lineups each week. Managers who have made it to Week 15 are likely well aware of this as they are probably participating in the first round of the 2023 fantasy football playoffs this week. Most leagues host their postseason format beginning this week and conclude their brackets in Week 17.

Seeking out players in the most favorable situations has proven to be a useful strategy in maximimzing lineup scores. The best lineups don't necessarily need to include the best overall players, but the best players in a given week. This strategy is even more valuable in the playoffs, when one under-performing week often results in being eliminiated from championship contention.

Week 15 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a full slate of 16 games with all 32 NFL teams in action. The bye weeks have officially concluded, which is another reason why most leagues wait until this week to start their players. Finding bye-week replacements is unnecessary for the remainer of the year, so managers can solely focus on capitalizing on the best weekly matchups.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Matthew Stafford is an excellent example of a quarterback to target for starting lineups this week when his yearly ranking is outside of the QB1-range on most rosters. He has been on fire lately, finishing among the top ten fantasy football quarterbacks in each of his past three games with the Los Angeles Rams. He also faces off against the Washington Commanders this week, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to his position.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Kyler Murray, who has produced strong results this season but should be faded in Week 15. Despite playing in just four games for the Arizona Cardinals, he has still turned in two top-10 weekly finishes. He is unlikely to get another one against the San Francisco 49ers, who allow the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

The following list highlights the three best and worst matchups for specific players in Week 15, similar to the previous example. It includes only players who are legitimate lineup options in most weeks, and they are ranked only according to how good or bad their opposing defense has been against their direct position, based on fantasy points allowed per game.

Best Week 15 Fantasy Football matchups

Matthew Satfford

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford vs Commanders Lamar Jackson vs Jaguars Russell Wilson vs Lions

Running Backs

David Montgomery vs Broncos Jahmyr Gibbs vs Broncos Christian McCaffrey vs Cardinals

Wide Receivers

DK Metcalf vs Eagles Tyler Lockett vs Eagles Chris Olave vs Giants

Tight Ends

TJ Hockenson vs Bengals Sam LaPorta vs Broncos Logan Thomas vs Rams

Worst Week 15 Fantasy Football matchups

Kyler Murray

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence vs Ravens Justin Fields vs Browns Kyler Murray vs 49ers

Running Backs

James Conner vs 49ers James Cook vs Cowboys Javonte Williams vs Lions

Wide Receivers

DJ Moore vs Browns Drake London vs Panthers Adam Thielen vs Falcons

Tight Ends

Cole Kmet vs Browns Trey McBride vs 49ers Hunter Henry vs Chiefs