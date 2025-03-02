Tory Horton vs. A.J. Brown 40-yard dash time: Who is the faster WR?

Wide receiver was one of the position groupings that participated in physical testing and on-field activities at the 2025 NFL Combine on Saturday. After Xavier Worthy broke the record with a blistering 4.21 seconds in 2024, the focus on Saturday was on the 40-yard sprint, which gauges a player's straight-line speed.

There were several receivers in this year's draft class who performed well, but none of them came close to matching Worthy's record.

Tory Horton, one of the players who performed well in the drill, was not expected to participate in the 40-yard dash as he missed the majority of the 2024 season with the Colorado State Rams due to a knee injury. However, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver ran the 40-yard dash and did a fantastic job, recording an official time of 4.41 seconds, which is among the better times among WRs.

Horton, who had knee surgery shortly after getting hurt against San Jose State on Oct. 12, finished sixth in Rams history with 2,620 receiving yards.

Let's take a look at how Horton's 40-yard time compares to one of the best receivers in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown.

Comparing Tory Horton's 40-yard dash time to A.J. Brown’s

Tory Horton's 4.41-second 40-yard time on Saturday was faster than A.J. Brown's when he took part in the same drill before he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Brown achieved a 91st percentile speed score of 109.7 with a 40-yard sprint time of 4.49 seconds.

Like Horton, Brown did not take part in the combine's other physical activities, such as the three-cone drill, the 60-yard shuttle and the 20-yard shuttle.

Brown has become one of the NFL's top WRS since being selected with the 51st overall pick in 2019. After getting traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles on Draft Day in 2022, the former Ole Miss standout has made it to two Super Bowls and won one.

In 2024, Brown was selected to the second-team All-Pro for the third time in his career after finishing the regular season with 1,079 yards on 67 catches and seven touchdowns.

As a prospect hoping to make a big impression if he gets picked by an NFL team in the 2025 NFL draft, Horton could use Brown's accomplishments and performance as a standard for what's expected of an NFL WR.

