NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson to be traded to the Dolphins before the deadline

The Deshaun Watson saga has been a tiresome ordeal for the Houston Texans and they may have finally decided to move on from the quarterback.

Per Mark Berman, sports director at Fox 26, the Miami Dolphins and the Texans are working on a trade deal for Watson. It’s unclear at this point what the Dolphins will give up for Watson, but it’s likely to be at least multiple picks and a player or two.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline. #Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins that could get done this week. If not this week they still hope they can get it done before the Nov 2 trade deadline.

Watson’s current deal, which he signed back in 2020, runs through the 2025 season. If the Dolphins acquire Watson, it could be the end of the road for Tua Tagovailova in Miami.

The Dolphins could either deal the second-year quarterback to the Texans as part of the Watson trade package or could deal him to another team to recoup some value out of the 2020 first-round pick.

Coty M. Davis @CotyDavis_24 In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins , I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team. In regards to the #Texans closing in on a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to the Miami #Dolphins, I am hearing that it could be a three team deal that would send Tua Tagovailoa to the Washington Football Team.

NFL Trade Rumors: Will Deshaun Watson play this year?

Nothing suggests that a deal is imminent, but if the Dolphins trade for Watson, there’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to field him this season.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 women and as things stand, the quarterback intends to go to trial. However, Watson cannot be deposed until February 22nd, 2022, meaning he won’t stand for a trial until at least a month after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season.

The NFL hasn’t suspended Watson, nor have they put him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

But that’s primarily because the quarterback and the Texans have been at loggerheads since the end of the 2020 season, when Watson demanded a trade away from the franchise.

Watson has been present at practice since training camp, but the team has opted to bench him this season, rolling with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback and rookie Davis Mills in the veteran’s absence.

If the Dolphins do acquire Watson and intend to play him, the NFL will likely step in and place the quarterback on the Commissioner’s Exempt List until his legal issues clear.

Watson’s legal troubles are one reason why teams interested in acquiring the quarterback have refrained from discussing a potential deal with the Texans. But the Dolphins are seemingly willing to face the repercussions.

