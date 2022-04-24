×
NFL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals what Dolphins offered in exchange for Tom Brady

Tom Brady in action against the Miami Dolphins during the 2021 NFL season
Souryadeep Mazumder
Modified Apr 24, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Rumors of Tom Brady joining or even potentially buying a stake in the Miami Dolphins did the rounds for quite some time during the quarterback's short-lived retirement. Speculation was rife that TB12 would move to Miami to join his third NFL franchise.

The three-time league MVP, though, was quick to shut down those rumors by deciding to unretire and return with the Buccaneers for the upcoming season. But according to NFL analyst Chris Simms, the Dolphins were indeed keen on making a move for the quarterback:

“They were going to trade a second-round pick to Tampa Bay to get Brady. [The Bucs] weren’t going to hold him hostage."

It wasn't just the quarterback the franchise was eyeing. Appearing on an episode of the 'God Bless Football' podcast, Simms said that the team were also looking to rope in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton:

"Sean Payton and the Saints, that was going to be a first-round pick to get that deal done."

The reason why these landscape shifting trades didn't go through? The Brian Flores lawsuit claimed Simms:

"It was a very real, tangible thing and the Brian Flores lawsuit definitely threw a wrench in it."

Tom Brady's restructured contract opens the door for potential Dolphins move in 2023

Tom Brady recently restructured his current deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The adjustments will now give the Buccaneers over $9 million extra in cap space to sign the rookies they select.

But some believe that the restructure is only a smokescreen to deflect attention from the fact that he is set to be a free agent come next season. With no new years added as part of the deal, the quarterback's current contract runs out at the end of the 2022 NFL season, paving the way for a smooth exit from Tampa.

It's not quite clear what the most decorated player in NFL history will do next following the end of the upcoming season. The player has sprung a few surprises over the last couple of years. First, his exit from New England and then the decision to retire and then unretire in the span of 40 days.

It only goes to show that when it comes to Brady, always expect the unexpected.

