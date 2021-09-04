NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential trade targets to replace Danny Trevathan

Veteran linebacker Danny Trevathan is on injured reserve with a knee problem. The Chicago Bears must draw up a list of potential trade targets. Losing his experience for the first four weeks of the season is a blow. The Bears now need to scour the NFL for potential trade targets.

Finding trade targets may challenge the Bears' hierarchy. The start of the regular season is just days away. Any potential trade targets that the Bears find may be difficult to prise out. Moreover, the prospective player won't get the time to adapt to a new team. Nevertheless, the Bears need to draw up a list of trade targets they can potentially sign.

Danny Trevathan is dealing with a knee issue which led him to injured reserve, Ryan Pace said. The team is taking advantage of a minimum three-week absence. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) September 1, 2021

Trade targets to replace Danny Trevathan

#1 - Josey Jewell

Josey Jewell should rank high on the list of potential trade targets. The Bears defense is still schematically based on former coordinator Vic Fangio's blueprint. Fangio is the head coach of the Denver Broncos, the team that Josey Jewell calls home.

Jewell is a below-par athlete compared to elite athletes. However, Jewell understands the disguised two-high shell that Denver and Chicago like to employ. His toughness in the run game is impressive, and he can immediately slot into the team.

Jewell can get picked on in pass coverage, his footwork is sloppy, and he doesn't rampage around the field as the best linebackers do. But the Bears can't pick and choose regarding their trade targets. Jewell is a serviceable stopgap, and the Broncos are incredibly deep at linebackers. Jewell may be surplus to requirements in Denver.

#2 - Mykal Walker

Mykal Walker needs a fresh start away from the Atlanta Falcons. The linebacker is athletically different from Jewell. Walker is a dynamic, rangy linebacker who flies around the field.

Walker patrols the sidelines and should excel in manning the underneath zones. Walker only played 36% of snaps on defense in 2020. A player with his potential should play more. A move to the Bears would provide him with a chance to play regularly and stake a claim as Trevathan's successor. The Bears front office might feel Walker is a longshot on the list of trade targets, but he is worth considering.

#3 - Shaun Bradley

The rebuilding Philadelphia Eagles are the perfect team to discuss trade targets. The Eagles desire draft picks, and the Bears need a linebacker. Third-stringer Shaun Bradley from Temple University is a strong candidate.

Bradley is a MIKE linebacker on a 4-3 base that can carry over into the Bears' 3-4 front. Bradley can play the inside linebacker role for the Bears. He is a downhill runner that hits the B gap with power. For the Bears to play stout defense, they must defend the run.

Bradley is much more susceptible in pass coverage. He doesn't own the discipline required to marshal the curl or hook areas in the middle of the field. Nonetheless, Bradley should have a spot on the trade targets list. He's a heavy-hitting, decent tackler and can play special teams if needed.

