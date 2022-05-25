5 NFL superstars who love trash-talking

Trash talk is far more than simply pushing your opponent's buttons and getting under their skin. While that does play a massive part in it all, small intricacies are often forgotten.

Besides irritating their opponents, players have often used trash-talking to get themselves pumped up and ready for a big game. Others love the competition and enjoy relishing the moment. Lastly, pushing their opponents to their breaking point while sapping away their confidence is also why some players talk more trash than others.

Throughout the NFL's storied history, we've seen some of the best players in the world talk their way into a big game or push their opponents so much that a fistfight breaks out. Regardless of the outcome on the field, these following five players have enjoyed talking trash more than just about every other player in history.

So outside of their on-field game, which NFL ballplayers were must-see TV with hilarious, flippant, and relentless trash talk? Well, let's start this discussion.

Five NFL players who couldn't stop talking trash

#5 - Richard Sherman

Divisional Round - Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

After putting together a great career, Richard Sherman will find his jersey immortalized forever when he officially decides to call it a career. Sherman is a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was chosen three times to an All-Pro squad, and was a Super Bowl Champion. At the age of 34, Sherman has plenty left in the tank even now. Accolades aside, however, few have been able to match his trash-talking skills.

Joseph Hoyt @JoeJHoyt Reminder: New 49ers OT Trent Williams once punched current 49ers CB Richard Sherman in the face after a game. Reminder: New 49ers OT Trent Williams once punched current 49ers CB Richard Sherman in the face after a game. https://t.co/zBQz4oO2P3

Although trash-talking your opponent is relatively common, things sometimes spill over to the press. During a heated playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sherman was lined up against Michael Crabtree. Colin Kaepernick lofted a back-shoulder ball in his direction with just a few seconds remaining. Sherman, though, would hear none of it as he tipped the pass away from Crabtree and into the hands of one of his teammates.

Shortly after making the play, Sherman extended his hand to Crabtree as a sign of respect. Or maybe disrespect. Once he was disregarded, Sherman looked into the camera during the postgame interview while screaming that Crabtree was a sorry receiver. Comments such as those became the norm for Sherman, and it's precisely why he's one of the biggest trash talkers in league history.

#4 - Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Usually, franchise-level quarterbacks are more reserved, soft-spoken, and a bit to themselves on the field. Seldom will a signal-caller taunt the opposing defense. Why? With 300-plus-pound defenders huffing and puffing in their direction, they often feel that there's no need to motivate them even further. Philip Rivers, on the other hand, thoroughly enjoyed doing so.

The multiple Pro Bowler has been a trash talker since his days in North Carolina State. If Rivers threw the ball into a tight window for a first down or threaded the needle for a perfectly timed touchdown, chances are, the defense was going to hear about it. Rivers pointed flippantly at his opposition during big plays and barked at them when he hit the turf.

Even as Rivers stepped up to call an audible, he would often point at defenders before smiling and telling them that their current coverage simply wasn't going to work. His sideline theatrics were a thing of beauty as well. Rivers antagonized the opposing offense and riled up his defense to get stops.

Unlike most players who trash talk during certain parts of the game, for Rivers, it was nonstop. Whether he was up by 40 or down 40, if a big play went his way, chances were, his opposition would hear about it all day long.

#3 - Chad Johnson

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Awards

For most players, trash-talking is intense. Players such as Steve Smith Sr. and Richard Sherman snarled at their competition—poking them at every turn in an attempt to draw a physical reaction. Fistfights were always welcome, especially when it came to Smith. Chad Johnson, also known as Ocho Cinco, talked trash but in a more playful yet abusive way.

Johnson would spend the entire game talking to whomever he could find on the field. Whether the ball was thrown in his direction or not, if a good play happened on his side of the field, Johnson would always let his defenders know about it.

In addition to his trash talking, Johnson also had some of the more iconic and hilarious celebrations whenever he broke through the end zone barrier. Who could forget Johnson's river dance? Actually, forget that one. How about when Johnson scored a touchdown and then placed a gold blazer over himself that said Hall of Fame.

He never quite reached those immortal heights, but Johnson had an unbelievable career. He was selected to six Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. Also, his 11,059 receiving yards rank 37th all time.

Johnson's trash talk may have been excessive, but it was hard to hate him once he made you laugh.

#2 - Steve Smith Sr.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Carolina Panthers

Some players know they're great. Others have to be told. In the case of wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., not only did he know he was a great player, he stood atop every mountain he could find and screamed it to the world.

During his nearly two-decade-long career, Smith talked trash to some of the best cornerbacks in the NFL before burning them on the field of play. In 2005, Smith was arguably the best receiver in all of football. He caught 103 balls for 1,563 yards to go along with 12 touchdowns. In doing so, Smith was named to the Pro Bowl and made his first and only All-Pro squad.

There was little to nothing any of his defenders could do as Smith ran past everyone on his way to the end zone. Notoriously known for his trash talk, even Richard Sherman bowed to Smith's bravado.

Talking trash is as far as they are willing to go for some players. On the other hand, Smith got into numerous fistfights with his defenders after getting under their skin.

#1 - Ray Lewis

Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Possibly the loudest trash talker ever, Ray Lewis' disparaging remarks and curse words could be heard from miles away. Before Lewis and his Baltimore Ravens even stepped foot onto the field, he would spend hours hyping himself up before heading into the locker room to deliver a heart-throbbing speech.

Moments later, Lewis thrilled the hometown crowd during his entrance as he danced with fire and smoke used heavily in the background. Lewis pointed teammates in the right direction and made sure he gave offensive players an ear full.

It was impossible to get Lewis to stop talking. During his time, he was known as one of the league's most violent hitters and took pleasure in knocking players out of the game and watching them leave on stretchers.

While we can name many memorable Lewis moments, one in particular sticks out. During a showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, Chad Johnson attempted to tackle Lewis. That quickly failed as Lewis knocked him to the turf, which led to immediate trash talk between the two.

Johnson was one of the rare players who could hold his own with Lewis in the trash-talking department, but no one was quite like Lewis. He's arguably the game's greatest linebacker ever and the best trash talker on the field.

Edited by Piyush Bisht