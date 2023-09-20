Travis Etienne injury update: Latest on Jaguars RB for Fantasy Football Week 3

Travis Etienne has become one of the most important members of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense in recent years. The running back has also established himself as a popular fantasy pick.

However, some fantasy managers are in doubt over whether to start Etienne in Week 3. The player suffered from cramps in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which is giving many pause.

Travis Etienne's injury update

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

Etienne suffered from cramps in Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it appears that his issue isn't too serious.

The Jaguars had listed Etienne as questionable for two days. However, on Wednesday, reports suggested that he will not be placed on Jacksonville's injury report.

This is a green light for fantasy fans, and barring any setbacks, Etienne will play in Week 3.

What happened to Travis Etienne?

Etienne left the Week 2 game against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter after cramping up. He did not return for the remainder of the game as the Jaguars suffered a 17-9 loss, their first defeat of the season.

Prior to exiting the game, Etienne rushed 12 times for 40 yards and caught two of three targets for two yards. However, he failed to score a touchdown.

When will Travis Etienne return?

As of Wednesday, Etienne is still listed as questionable on the Jaguars roster. However, since he is not suffering from an injury, he should be able to train with his teammates during the week.

Etienne is expected to start for Jacksonville in Week 3. Doug Pederson's side will play their first home game of the 2023 NFL season against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Etienne recorded 77 rushing yards on 18 carries and one touchdown to help the Jaguars get a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The running back has formed a strong partnership with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The duo will be key for the Jaguars heading into the clash against Houston this weekend.