Travis Etienne injury update: Latest on Jaguars RB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

During a Week 12 game against the Houston Texans, running back Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars sustained a chest injury in the second quarter. He had to make a quick trip to the locker room during the game due to the injury.

With little more than four minutes remaining before halftime, the third-year running back was able to rejoin the game. He finished the game with 86 total yards, which was respectable, but he may have had more if he hadn't left the game due to a chest injury.

It's possible that Etienne could be limited for the majority of this week's practices in order to give his body enough recuperation before Jacksonville takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13. Notably, Etienne should be back in the lineup if his chest issue is not caused by a sternum or rib fracture.

What happened to Travis Etienne?

When will Travis Etienne return?

Travis Etienne is an essential component of the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. Despite the team's recent struggles to establish a running game, the former Clemson offensive weapon has managed to produce yards and make tackles. In the passing game, he has also been extremely effective, catching 32 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown. Jaguars fans must have been extremely concerned when he departed the field in Week 12 against the Houston Texans.

We still don't know at this point in the week whether Etienne's chest issue will prevent him from playing in any further games. The fact that he was able to complete the Week 12 game, however, suggests that the injury is not as bad as first thought.

Ahead of their Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to release their first injury report of the week Wednesday. This should provide additional information regarding Travis Etienne's condition.

