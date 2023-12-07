Travis Etienne injury update: Latest on Jaguars RB for Week 14 Fantasy Football

Travis Etienne's status is an important one to monitor this week. Heading into the final week of the regular season in fantasy football, the star running back is RB3 in PPR ESPN leagues. That's a valuable player to have on your roster as you make the push towards the postseason. He's Questionable this week, which certainly gives fans of his and fantasy managers pause.

What's Travis Etienne's injury status?

Travis Etienne Injury Update

Travis Etienne is nursing a rib injury. It's the same injury that kept him Questionable all through last week and leading into Monday Night. He did play in the game, but the injury has persisted to this week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back is not expected to miss time with this injury, especially since he was able to play the entire game on Monday. It's worth monitoring, but it doesn't look like fantasy managers will need to scramble for a last-minute replacement.

Continued injuries can certainly be worrisome, though. The fact that it hasn't healed after a couple of weeks is not good. Even if he does play, what does a lingering injury mean for the fantasy playoffs? Nothing good.

Nevertheless, if one is looking to this week's status, it is Questionable. It certainly looks like he'll play, especially with the absence of any report suggesting he reaggravated the injury in the overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happened to Travis Etienne?

Fantasy managers who have Travis Etienne might have been surprised to see the Jaguars star dropped to Questionable heading into what is thus far the most important week in the fantasy season. They might be wondering what happened to cause this injury.

Fortunately, it's not a new ailment. He injured his ribs a couple of weeks ago. He hasn't missed a game with any injury this season at all, as he's been able to play through various ailments. That appears to be the case this time as well.

So nothing technically happened to Etienne. He isn't nursing an injury the Bengals inflicted upon him. Even with the extra time in overtime, he emerged unscathed, which is more than a couple of his teammates (Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence) can say.

All things considered, Etienne is in pretty good shape and should be active when the Jaguars take the field.

When will Travis Etienne return?

Barring an unforeseen setback in the week of practice, Travis Etienne should be in the lineup for a key matchup with the Cleveland Browns. That may seem like a bad matchup with a good defense plus an injury, but it might not be.

As vaunted as the Browns' defense has been, they're 14th against running backs. If there's an avenue for success, it's on the ground through a star like Etienne. However, with a backup QB playing, the success might be limited.

CJ Beathard is taking over for Jacksonville, which may mean that Cleveland stacks the box and dares them to throw it. That doesn't bode well for Etienne, but he is probably the only bright spot on the offense right now with all its injuries.