Travis Etienne Jr. Fantasy Outlook 2025: Where should you draft Jaguars RB this year?

Travis Etienne Jr. saw a noticeable decline in production with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2024 season, largely due to nagging injuries that limited his effectiveness. Now, as he enters the 2025 season, fantasy football managers are wondering what to expect from the former first-round pick. Let’s break down Etienne’s outlook for this year.

Ad

Should you draft Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Jr. in 2025?

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season marked the first time in Etienne’s three-year career that he failed to rush for 1,000 yards. His drop-off was primarily tied to shoulder and hamstring issues that slowed him down throughout the year. During that span, Tank Bigsby emerged as a key producer for Jacksonville, often surpassing Etienne in statistical output.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With Bigsby expected to maintain a significant role in the Jaguars’ backfield in 2025, Etienne’s workload is likely to be reduced. While he appears healthy heading into the season, the increased competition for touches puts a ceiling on his fantasy value. At best, he projects as a depth option for fantasy managers—someone worth targeting in the later rounds rather than relying on as a starter.

Travis Etienne Jr.’s 2025 fantasy outlook

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

According to Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Draft simulation, Etienne is projected to record 659 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, along with 32 receptions for 257 receiving yards and no receiving scores. Those totals equate to just 151 PPR points for the season—an underwhelming projection for someone once viewed as a reliable RB2 option.

Ad

Is Travis Etienne Jr. a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Simply put, Etienne is not an ideal fantasy pick in 2025. Bigsby’s presence limits his touch share, his history of nagging injuries raises durability concerns, and Jacksonville’s offensive line remains a major question mark entering the year. All of these factors combine to give Etienne a far less appealing outlook than he had in previous seasons.

Ad

While he was once a strong PPR play due to his dual-threat ability, Etienne’s current situation makes him a risky choice. Managers may find better value at running back by looking elsewhere in the middle rounds.

Where should you draft Travis Etienne Jr. this year?

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Etienne is currently ranked as RB32 in standard and RB31 in PPR formats, according to FantasyPros. His ADP sits at 84 in standard and 93 in PPR scoring—placing him in the ninth or 10th round of a 10-team draft. If you draft him, it should be strictly for depth late in your draft, not as someone to anchor your running back corps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.