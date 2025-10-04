Travis Etienne Jr. or Rachaad White Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for RBs explored

  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 04, 2025
Travis Etienne Jr. and Rachaad White prepare to face two difficult opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively, in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. They enter these duels with different realities, as Etienne is the clear RB1 in Jacksonville, while White will fill in for Bucky Irving, who will be out on Sunday.

Having any of these two on your team could help you win this week's game. Who is the better option? Let's find out.

Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Rachaad White: Who should you start?

Travis Etienne Jr. fantasy outlook for Week 5

Travis Etienne Jr. has been one of the most productive running backs to start the season, as he's carried the ball 65 times for 394 yards and two touchdowns. The four-year veteran has added six receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown for a Jaguars team that looks better by the week.

Etienne will go against a difficult Chiefs squad, but he's projected to score 14.1 fantasy points, per Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool, broken down into 61.3 yards rushing and 0.4 touchdowns, 3.0 receptions and 23.9 yards receiving.

Etienne is the best option here.
Kansas City is in the middle of a two-game winning streak, but they have struggled against the run. They allowed 28 points against the RB position in Week 4, bringing their average to 18.0 points allowed per game against running backs.

Rachaad White fantasy outlook for Week 5

Rachaad White will have to replace Bucky Irving as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' RB1 in Week 5. The four-year veteran has had a decent start to the season, posting 23 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. He has also racked up eight receptions for 34 yards.

White was the team's RB1 before Irving's breakout performances, so this shouldn't be an issue for the Arizona State product. White is projected to score 12.8 fantasy points, behind 42.7 yards rushing, 0.2 touchdowns, 3.4 receptions, 25.3 yards receiving and 0.2 touchdowns.

Unlike Etienne, he will face off against a difficult defense. The Seahawks have allowed 14.50 points per game to the running back position in four weeks.

Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Rachaad White final verdict

Travis Etienne Jr. might be going against the most difficult opponent, but he also carries the highest expectations of the two. Etienne should start this week, as the Jaguars try to win the fourth game of their season against the defending AFC champions.

