Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Colorado Buffaloes star

Travis Hunter is one of the highest-rated prospects entering the 2025 NFL Draft this year. He won the Heisman Trophy with the Colorado Buffaloes in college football last season and has the rare skillset of being an elite player on both sides of the football.

Here's where the wide receiver and cornerback could land in the first round.

Travis Hunter draft profile

Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter spent the past two seasons as a two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes and excelled at both of his positions. He was selected as an All-American in both of those college football seasons and also filled up his trophy case last year. His final season included the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award.

His 96 receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns were both the most in the Big 12 Conference last year. He also totaled seven interceptions across his two seasons with Colorado. His dynamic skillset has made him one of the most coveted draft prospects this year, though it's unclear if he will continue playing on both sides of the ball.

Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft projection: 3 best fits for Colorado DB/WR

#3 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints currently have a severe lack of young talent as compared to most other NFL teams, which is why they seem to be entering a rebuild. Adding Travis Hunter would make a ton of sense in the 2025 NFL Draft if he were to fall to them at the 10th overall pick. They are weak at cornerback and wide receiver, so he can potentially help in multiple areas.

#2 - New York Giants

The New York Giants are currently favorites to select Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. If they decide to pass on the position with their third-overall pick, Sanders' teammate Hunter would be one of their most likely targets. Cornerbacks and wide receivers are among their biggest needs during the offseason, so the pairing seems to make sense.

#1 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are currently the most likely landing spot for Hunter, considering they have the second-overall pick this year. Most assume that the Tennessee Titans will select a quarterback with the first-overall pick, so Hunter should be available for the Browns if they want to take him. His elite skillset can potentially help them bounce back and become playoff contenders again.

