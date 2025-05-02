Travis Hunter Contract: How much is Jaguars star projected to earn as No. 2 pick of 2025 NFL draft? 

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to take Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, many have been interested in knowing how much Hunter will earn in the NFL, especially since he plans to play two positions.

Ad

A look at Travis Hunter's projected contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Spotrac, Travis Hunter is projected to sign a four-year contract worth approximately $46.5 million. His deal is expected to include a $30.5 million signing bonus.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It's important to note the value is based on projections. If Jacksonville plans to use Hunter in two positions, his contract could be even more lucrative and rise up to more than $50 million.

In the 2024 NFL draft, the No. 2 pick, Jayden Daniels, earned $37.7 million with a $24.3 million signing bonus with the Washington Commanders. Since the salary cap is going up, early first-round picks are projected to get better contracts.

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022. After playing one season with the Tigers, he transferred to Colorado in 2023. In his final year with the Buffs, Hunter won the Heisman Trophy. As a wideout, he recorded 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 receptions. He also posted 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions as a defensive back for Colorado.

Ad

Jaguars coach Liam Coen suggested that Hunter is likely to play primarily on offense, before learning the team's defensive system.

“We’ll have a plan right now of [Hunter playing] primarily on offense,” Coen said after Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, “with learning the defensive system and practicing on the defensive side of the ball as well throughout this offseason program."

Ad

Hunter had his No. 12 Colorado jersey retired by CU at Folsom Field, a week before the draft. The versatile star also became the first Buffs player to be drafted in the first round in 14 years.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Hunter fares in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place