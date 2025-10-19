  • home icon
  "Travis Hunter done playing defense": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford links with Davante Adams for a TD vs. Jaguars

"Travis Hunter done playing defense": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford links with Davante Adams for a TD vs. Jaguars

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 19, 2025 15:16 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford links with Davante Adams for a TD vs. Jaguars (image credit: getty)

There were concerns about how Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams could improve their connection before Sunday's matchup between the LA Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, it didn't take long for the veterans to connect on a touchdown pass to extend the Rams' lead to 13-0 in the first quarter.

Stafford dropped back and threw a pass to Adams, who went outside on a fade route in the end zone. After sprinting toward the corner, Adams managed to get enough distance from Jacksonville's Jourdan Lewis to make the catch.

Fans reacted to the video of the touchdown catch on X.

"Stafford to Davante just sounds unfair, that connection’s pure poetry in motion 🎯🔥🏈," one fan said.
"If they stay healthy, that will be a deadly connection for a while! 🔥🔥🔥," another fan said.
"Need to see that connection more going forward," one fan wrote.
"Stafford plays at mvp candidate level. Without Nacua he is playing at a high level. Impressive first quarter," a fan commented.
"Stafford and Adams showing why they’re unstoppable 🔥," one fan tweeted.
"Is Travis done playing defense smh," another fan commented.

The Rams had some trouble getting into the red zone and Adams also struggled connecting with Stafford on that side of the field.

Adams admitted on Wednesday that he discussed it in detail with Stafford and LA coach Sean McVay, reaffirming their commitment to finding a way out.

The Rams scored multiple touchdowns in the first half versus the Jaguars, which is a good sign for them.

Davante Adams serving as the Rams' top wide receiver in the absence of Puka Nacua

LA Rams receiver Puka Nacua is not available for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. He sustained a left ankle injury during their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and was unable to participate in practice. Nacua was ultimately ruled out on Friday.

He has been Matthew Stafford's preferred offensive weapon through six games, recording 54 receptions for 616 yards and two receiving scores. Davante Adams, who has already caught four passes for 34 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the first half, has stepped up in Nacua's absence.

The Rams will return to action in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium against the New Orleans Saints after a bye week.

Habib Timileyin

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
